Florida Keys' Iconic Road Trip Destination Stop Boasts Art, Snorkeling, Fishing, And A Chance To Feed Tarpon

Surrounded by sparkling water, the Overseas Highway is a tropical paradise that's one of America's prettiest roads and offers many interesting things to see along the way during your Florida Keys road trip. You can fly into Miami International Airport (MIA) or Key West International Airport (EYW) and start your trip at either end, but don't get too caught up in the end destination that you forget to make some of the iconic stops along the way. Some of the unique highlights include meeting sea turtles up close in Marathon and seeing the tiny key deer in Big Pine Key.

In the Upper Keys, you'll hit the charming town of Islamorada — and at Mile Marker 77.5, you'll find another stop that people call a "must-do." Robbie's of Islamorada offers an eclectic mix of activities that appeals to anglers, outdoor adventurers, art enthusiasts, foodies, and families. While there's a lot to do there, they are most famous for one thing — giant tarpon that flop around near the dock and battle each other for treats.

The folklore says that Robbie and his wife began feeding tarpon in 1976, after one appeared near the dock and they realized it had a torn jaw. They called a vet to stitch it up, named it Scarface, and nursed it back to health. Once it was set free, the thankful tarpon kept coming back with friends. Now there are over 100 massive tarpon that hang out around the dock looking for a handout, and visitors get to be a part of the fun.