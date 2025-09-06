Florida Keys' Iconic Road Trip Destination Stop Boasts Art, Snorkeling, Fishing, And A Chance To Feed Tarpon
Surrounded by sparkling water, the Overseas Highway is a tropical paradise that's one of America's prettiest roads and offers many interesting things to see along the way during your Florida Keys road trip. You can fly into Miami International Airport (MIA) or Key West International Airport (EYW) and start your trip at either end, but don't get too caught up in the end destination that you forget to make some of the iconic stops along the way. Some of the unique highlights include meeting sea turtles up close in Marathon and seeing the tiny key deer in Big Pine Key.
In the Upper Keys, you'll hit the charming town of Islamorada — and at Mile Marker 77.5, you'll find another stop that people call a "must-do." Robbie's of Islamorada offers an eclectic mix of activities that appeals to anglers, outdoor adventurers, art enthusiasts, foodies, and families. While there's a lot to do there, they are most famous for one thing — giant tarpon that flop around near the dock and battle each other for treats.
The folklore says that Robbie and his wife began feeding tarpon in 1976, after one appeared near the dock and they realized it had a torn jaw. They called a vet to stitch it up, named it Scarface, and nursed it back to health. Once it was set free, the thankful tarpon kept coming back with friends. Now there are over 100 massive tarpon that hang out around the dock looking for a handout, and visitors get to be a part of the fun.
Feeding the massive tarpon at Robbie's in Islamorada
Those who come in search of this epic experience are allowed on the dock to feed these wild fish between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Once you get there, prepare to be wowed. This Tripadvisor reviewer explained their experience, saying, "Feeding the Tarpons far exceeded expectations. We were on a second honeymoon in Florida and did a lot of activities. The one thing we both agreed we would certainly do is feeding the Tarpons at Robbie's! In fact, we visited twice during our trip!" Admission to the dock is just $2.50, plus $5 for a bucket of fish at the time of writing, making this an affordable yet memorable experience. Though the reviewer notes you should watch out for the pelicans that hang around the dock — they may try to pilfer your fish.
Islamorada is known as the sportfishing capital of the world, so if the sight of the massive tarpon gets you amped up, you can book a fishing charter from Robbie's as well. There are several options for hopeful anglers, including offshore fishing for sailfish, marlin, and tuna, as well as backcountry fishing for redfish, snook, and trout. And yes, you can even go tarpon fishing.
Other things to do when visiting Robbie's
In addition to fishing excursions, you can also enjoy several other activities such as sunset cruises, glass-bottom boat tours, snuba diving, and snorkeling. These are great ways to enjoy the abundant marine life above and below the water's surface. By going out with a guide, you'll be certain that you're exploring the best spots, and you'll be with someone who can show you how to snorkel near coral reefs without hurting the environment (and yourself).
You can also rent boats, jet skis, paddle boards, and kayaks. This Google reviewer shared her paddling experience, saying, "We did the self guided kayak tour through the mangroves. Very beautiful scenery. We saw fish, jellyfish, starfish and crabs. Plenty of wildlife to see." There's also an outdoor shopping area that sells all kinds of local creations, such as paintings and handmade jewelry. Grab a coconut and enjoy the freshest coconut water you'll ever taste as you stroll through the open-air market. If you want something a little harder, you can try some of the craft cocktails like the Tropical Tarpon Punch or the Islamorada Ice Pick.
No matter what itinerary you build for yourself, one thing is for certain — there is enough to keep you busy there for a few days. Luckily, there are ample lodging options in Islamorada, including hotels, vacation rentals, and RV sites. For sustainability-focused travelers, there are even some green lodging options like Amara Cay Resort.