Unique Public Art And A Chainsaw Carving Festival Await At Washington's Quaint Lumberjack Town Famous For Its Rodeo
A small Washington town of about 13,200 residents loves showing off its roots as a lumberjack community in a unique way. Sedro-Woolley showcases its logging history by decorating its downtown with intricate wooden carvings made using chainsaws. Murals were created that also show the town's pioneering spirit and railroad roots; the train mural at the corner of Metcalf and Ferry Streets stands out as a shining example of the town's history. These unique pieces of art are on display for the public to enjoy; be sure to take the self-guided walking tour to check out all the amazing murals and one-of-a-kind cedar sculptures.
The staff at the Sedro-Woolley Museum can give more context about the murals and their connection to the past. The city's historic downtown area (comprised of buildings with beautiful architecture that have been carefully preserved) is filled with small businesses offering gifts and souvenirs. The quaint lumberjack city is also home to the famous "Loggerodeo," which features both a rodeo and a chainsaw carving competition at the annual July 4th festival.
The town, situated between Seattle and Vancouver, is nestled on the banks of the Skagit River. Visitors can fly into Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport and drive 90 minutes to reach Sedro-Woolley; other options include taking a bus or train. The town offers easy access to North Cascades National Park as well as the Salish Sea.
Annual Loggerodeo Event
There are several cities where you can watch lumberjack competitions or chainsaw carving competitions; fewer where you can watch both during the same weekend. Sedro-Woolley, Washington, may be the only place where you can see both, plus a rodeo, over the course of a few days around the 4th of July. The annual event is a prime example of why the town is called the "Chainsaw Carving Capitol" of the Pacific Northwest. Other events taking place during the Loggerodeo include a pie-eating contest, beard contest, parade, carnival, and fireworks, plus crafts and food vendors.
The Loggerodeo is part of the longest-running 4th of July event in Washington. There are two main events during the 'logger' part of the loggerodeo: the logging exposition (where loggers compete in events such as axe throwing, pole climbing, and choker setting) and the chainsaw carving competition (which consists of master carve and speed carve events). The chainsaw carving event holds the distinction of being the longest-running international, invitation-only event of its kind.
The PRCA rodeo continues the legacy that started in 1931 when 2,000 people showed up for the "First Annual American Legion Roundup." Early in the rodeo's history, rodeo fans were promised some of the best talent in the country's western region; more than 100 years later, the rodeo still draws top names. The rodeo queen coronation takes place during the two-day rodeo event, so be sure to cheer on your favorite contestant. In August, there are junior rodeo events tailored for ages 4 to 19 years. While Sedro-Woolley doesn't hold claim to the biggest rodeo in the country, it's a hit with residents and tourists alike.
Enjoying the great outdoors in Sedro-Woolley
Today, Sedro-Woolley has transitioned from a community dependent on logging and forestry into a popular tourist destination. Its close proximity to the Skagit River, Mount Baker, and North Cascades National Park makes it the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures. As its name implies, Riverfront Park has great views of the Skagit River, as well as two playgrounds (one with a zipline), two shelters with amenities, fire pits, an RV park, and a dog park.
There are several hiking trails in the Sedro-Woolley area for all skill levels of hikers. Popular trails include the easy Northern State Recreation Area trail network that winds through forests and meadows and over creeks. Head to nearby Bellingham to hike the moderate Chanterelle Trail with spectacular Lake Whatcom views, and the many coastal hikes located off Chuckanut Drive.
Visitors to the Eagle Haven Winery can enjoy award-winning wine with a spectacular view. After enjoying time in the tasting room, be sure and walk around the vineyard and orchard. Its artisan wines are made with apples, grapes, and pears that are grown onsite whenever possible and locally sourced. If you visit in the fall, family-friendly Blackwood Farm has a great pumpkin patch and allows guests to interact with its farm animals. Not ready to go home yet? Extend your vacation in Concrete, Washington, a quaint city on the Baker River.