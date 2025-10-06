Unique Public Art And A Chainsaw Carving Festival Await At Washington's Quaint Lumberjack Town Famous For Its Rodeo

A small Washington town of about 13,200 residents loves showing off its roots as a lumberjack community in a unique way. Sedro-Woolley showcases its logging history by decorating its downtown with intricate wooden carvings made using chainsaws. Murals were created that also show the town's pioneering spirit and railroad roots; the train mural at the corner of Metcalf and Ferry Streets stands out as a shining example of the town's history. These unique pieces of art are on display for the public to enjoy; be sure to take the self-guided walking tour to check out all the amazing murals and one-of-a-kind cedar sculptures.

The staff at the Sedro-Woolley Museum can give more context about the murals and their connection to the past. The city's historic downtown area (comprised of buildings with beautiful architecture that have been carefully preserved) is filled with small businesses offering gifts and souvenirs. The quaint lumberjack city is also home to the famous "Loggerodeo," which features both a rodeo and a chainsaw carving competition at the annual July 4th festival.

The town, situated between Seattle and Vancouver, is nestled on the banks of the Skagit River. Visitors can fly into Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport and drive 90 minutes to reach Sedro-Woolley; other options include taking a bus or train. The town offers easy access to North Cascades National Park as well as the Salish Sea.