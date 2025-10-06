Less Than An Hour From Pittsburgh Lies A Peaceful Pennsylvania City With Scenic Landscapes And Historic Charm

When journeying close to the Steel City, it's easy to get blinded by its shine, from trendy neighborhoods with hip cafes and funky shops, to urban islands with dreamy river paddling and trails, and ignore all the rest. Located just under an hour away from alluring Pittsburgh, a petite Pennsylvania city clothed in history and full of scenic landscapes may just convince you to add it to your Steel City travel plans. Small and unassuming, Ellwood City started as a beacon of industry when it produced the first piece of seamless steel pipe in the States in 1893, fueling the bustling industry this region of the Keystone State is known for. Today, it has reinvented itself through craft, food, and entertainment, breathing new life into this post-industrial community with happenings including lively weekly farmers markets and its craft beer-filled Oktoberfest in mid-fall.

Alongside its small city charms, Ellwood City gives you a unique opportunity to enjoy urban comforts while making the most of peaceful, scenic landscapes surrounding it. Nested in the Allegheny Mountains, the city is traversed by a main river tributary of the Ohio River: the Beaver River, which splits into the Connoquenessing Creek that feeds the town. You can enjoy charming river views by visiting history-rich Rock Point Natural Area, or biking along the creek and through the city on a popular city cycling trail.

It's easy to reach Ellwood City from Pittsburgh, about 40 miles south. But you can equally hop to this garden city from Akron, about 75 miles away past the state border. Akron, too, is well worth a visit as one of Ohio's under-the-radar and affordable cities with outdoorsy fun.