Just North Of Pittsburgh Is An Underrated State Park With Scenic Gorges, Covered Bridges, And Historic Mills

Pennsylvania has plenty of state parks to appreciate nature, including Tuscarora State Park with its lakeside trails and quiet cabins, as well as Presque Isle State Park, which features sandy beaches and outdoor recreation. Another state park that deserves just as much recognition is McConnells Mill State Park, which is located in Lawrence County, covers 2,546 acres, and is known for its namesake structure, McConnells Mill. Rebuilt in 1868 after a fire and later purchased by Thomas McConnell in 1875, the gristmill was fitted with then-revolutionary roller milling technology. Together with its water turbines, it became one of the earliest modern mills in the nation. Although operations ceased in 1928, the structure remains intact, and tourists can go on interpretive tours to look at what was once the center point of a thriving rural community.

Despite its off-the-grid charm, McConnells Mill State Park is surprisingly close to Pittsburgh. It is about 40 miles north of the criminally underrated one-time steel capital of America, Pittsburgh, and can be reached in under an hour by car. Public transit options are available, too, with bus fares ranging from $13 to $22. Visitors should take note that while the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, overnight camping is not permitted. As such, it's the kind of place made for day trips, where visitors can hike, watch the whitewater roll by, and unwind under towering trees.