Just North Of Pittsburgh Is An Underrated State Park With Scenic Gorges, Covered Bridges, And Historic Mills
Pennsylvania has plenty of state parks to appreciate nature, including Tuscarora State Park with its lakeside trails and quiet cabins, as well as Presque Isle State Park, which features sandy beaches and outdoor recreation. Another state park that deserves just as much recognition is McConnells Mill State Park, which is located in Lawrence County, covers 2,546 acres, and is known for its namesake structure, McConnells Mill. Rebuilt in 1868 after a fire and later purchased by Thomas McConnell in 1875, the gristmill was fitted with then-revolutionary roller milling technology. Together with its water turbines, it became one of the earliest modern mills in the nation. Although operations ceased in 1928, the structure remains intact, and tourists can go on interpretive tours to look at what was once the center point of a thriving rural community.
Despite its off-the-grid charm, McConnells Mill State Park is surprisingly close to Pittsburgh. It is about 40 miles north of the criminally underrated one-time steel capital of America, Pittsburgh, and can be reached in under an hour by car. Public transit options are available, too, with bus fares ranging from $13 to $22. Visitors should take note that while the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, overnight camping is not permitted. As such, it's the kind of place made for day trips, where visitors can hike, watch the whitewater roll by, and unwind under towering trees.
McConnells Mill's gorges and bridge
Slippery Rock Creek Gorge is perhaps the standout natural feature of McConnells Mill State Park, stretching deep through the landscape. Formed by a series of ancient lakes and retreating ice sheets, the gorge now reaches depths of over 400 feet in places. Its steep slopes, dense hemlock forests, and fast-moving creek make it a scenic environment.
For the best views, visitors should traverse the Kildoo Trail and Alpha Pass Trail, which provide close access to the gorge and historic structures. However, the hikes have a moderate difficulty, so visitors should gauge their fitness level accordingly. For those who want to do a full-day trek, they can navigate the Slippery Rock Gorge Trail, which follows the water's path for over 6 miles and connects with Hell's Hollow Falls.
The McConnells Mill Covered Bridge is another highlight of the park for visitors. Constructed around 1875 and still functioning today, this bridge showcases the engineering of the Howe Truss design and sits beside the preserved 19th-century mill. The bridge offers a clear view of the gorge's forceful rapids and is easily accessible from the Kildoo Picnic Area. While the park is well-maintained, it's not without hazards. For one, phone service can be spotty, so it's best to download a copy of the park's map on your phone. Wet rocks and unmarked shortcuts have contributed to falls and accidents. For a safe and fulfilling visit, first-time visitors should exercise caution, especially near water or steep drop-offs.