Hidden In The Great Smoky Mountains Is An Abandoned Fire Tower With Some Of The Best Views In Tennessee
Standing above the forests and waterways of the Great Smoky Mountains is a fire tower with incredible views. Known as the Shuckstack Fire Tower, the abandoned structure was built in 1934 by the Public Works Administration. The mountain's name, "Shuckstack," refers to its resemblance to a pile of dried corn stalks. It stands tall as a 60-foot steel structure, one of only three fire towers still standing in the national park. It was once part of a network of lookouts used by rangers to detect and respond to wildfires. For many years, wardens lived in a small one-room cabin next to the tower as they checked for signs of smoke. The cabin was removed in the 1980s, but its stone chimney and cistern remain at the site.
Today, Shuckstack offers one of the most impressive vantage points in the park. It is located near Bryson City, an immaculate Smokies gateway hidden in North Carolina. It has an elevation of about 2,300 feet above Fontana Lake. That's why it has sweeping, 360-degree views across Tennessee's mountain ranges. To the south, the lake's shoreline extends below, bordered by the Nantahala and Snowbird Mountains. Kuwohi, Thunderhead Mountain, and Gregory Bald stand to the north and east, while the Unicoi Mountains are found on the western horizon. Once above, visitors can see an uninterrupted panorama of America's most-visited mountain park: The Smokies.
How to get to Shuckstack Fire Tower
Getting to the Shuckstack Fire Tower is a challenging adventure. The most common route follows the Appalachian Trail from the Fontana Dam Visitor Center. Depending on where you measure the start, the hike covers roughly 7 to 9.2 miles round-trip. The total elevation gain is about 2,120 feet. The climb is steady and demanding, especially in the first 3.5 miles, and typically takes between five and a half and six hours to complete.
The hike begins with a walk across the towering 480-foot Fontana Dam, followed by a 1.1-mile road section that leads to the official Appalachian Trail trailhead. Once on the trail, the climb starts immediately and remains steep for the first 2 miles, rising about 1,500 feet. Occasional rocky outcrops provide natural breaks with views of Fontana Lake, especially in late fall and winter. Near the 2.4-mile point, the trail levels out briefly before the steepest climb of the route. The spur to the tower itself is unmarked and requires a right turn off the main trail near the top of Twentymile Ridge. The final 0.1 to 0.4 miles to the summit are short, but steep and rocky.
Hikers looking for a longer, more challenging option can start at the Twentymile Ranger Station, combining the Twentymile, Twentymile Loop, and Wolf Ridge trails for a 12.2-mile loop that also leads to the fire tower. If you decide to embark on this adventure on your own, you should know a few safety tips before your solo hike, like checking trail conditions and packing enough supplies.