Hidden In The Great Smoky Mountains Is An Abandoned Fire Tower With Some Of The Best Views In Tennessee

Getting to the Shuckstack Fire Tower is a challenging adventure. The most common route follows the Appalachian Trail from the Fontana Dam Visitor Center. Depending on where you measure the start, the hike covers roughly 7 to 9.2 miles round-trip. The total elevation gain is about 2,120 feet. The climb is steady and demanding, especially in the first 3.5 miles, and typically takes between five and a half and six hours to complete.

The hike begins with a walk across the towering 480-foot Fontana Dam, followed by a 1.1-mile road section that leads to the official Appalachian Trail trailhead. Once on the trail, the climb starts immediately and remains steep for the first 2 miles, rising about 1,500 feet. Occasional rocky outcrops provide natural breaks with views of Fontana Lake, especially in late fall and winter. Near the 2.4-mile point, the trail levels out briefly before the steepest climb of the route. The spur to the tower itself is unmarked and requires a right turn off the main trail near the top of Twentymile Ridge. The final 0.1 to 0.4 miles to the summit are short, but steep and rocky.

Hikers looking for a longer, more challenging option can start at the Twentymile Ranger Station, combining the Twentymile, Twentymile Loop, and Wolf Ridge trails for a 12.2-mile loop that also leads to the fire tower. If you decide to embark on this adventure on your own, you should know a few safety tips before your solo hike, like checking trail conditions and packing enough supplies.