A Quick Climb Up This Towering Rock In California's Sequoia National Park Pays Off With Unreal Panoramic Views

Yosemite has Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Arches National Park is home to the famous Delicate Arch. Joshua Tree has Skull Rock. And Sequoia National Park has Moro Rock, a massive granite dome that towers high above the San Joaquin Valley. Plenty of visitors see the rock formation from a distance as they drive into the park, but it's actually possible to climb to the summit — and the adventure rewards hikers with spectacular panoramic views over the surrounding scenery.

The hike to the top is short but steep, covering 183 feet of elevation gain in just half a mile. The journey begins from a small parking lot off Generals Highway, near the base of Moro Rock (note that it fills up early and parking is very limited, so it's best to arrive before 10 a.m. if you're driving). Follow the trail to a tall stone and concrete staircase that leads to the summit. Handrails are in place to help you as you climb 350 steps, taking breaks along the way to look out over the forest canopy and the peaks of the Great Western Divide.

When you reach the summit, with an elevation measuring more than 6,700 feet, you'll be treated to sweeping views over the mountains and valleys of America's second-largest national park. The experience is especially memorable at sunset, if you're able to time your visit later in the day. Whether morning or evening, keep your eyes open for wildlife, including yellow-bellied marmots and more than 200 species of birds.