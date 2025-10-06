A Quick Climb Up This Towering Rock In California's Sequoia National Park Pays Off With Unreal Panoramic Views
Yosemite has Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Arches National Park is home to the famous Delicate Arch. Joshua Tree has Skull Rock. And Sequoia National Park has Moro Rock, a massive granite dome that towers high above the San Joaquin Valley. Plenty of visitors see the rock formation from a distance as they drive into the park, but it's actually possible to climb to the summit — and the adventure rewards hikers with spectacular panoramic views over the surrounding scenery.
The hike to the top is short but steep, covering 183 feet of elevation gain in just half a mile. The journey begins from a small parking lot off Generals Highway, near the base of Moro Rock (note that it fills up early and parking is very limited, so it's best to arrive before 10 a.m. if you're driving). Follow the trail to a tall stone and concrete staircase that leads to the summit. Handrails are in place to help you as you climb 350 steps, taking breaks along the way to look out over the forest canopy and the peaks of the Great Western Divide.
When you reach the summit, with an elevation measuring more than 6,700 feet, you'll be treated to sweeping views over the mountains and valleys of America's second-largest national park. The experience is especially memorable at sunset, if you're able to time your visit later in the day. Whether morning or evening, keep your eyes open for wildlife, including yellow-bellied marmots and more than 200 species of birds.
Plan your trip to Moro Rock
A few tips for travelers: though children are allowed to ascend the staircase to Moro Rock, you'll want to keep them close, as the cliffside path is steep and potentially dangerous. It's also best to skip the excursion if there's a thunderstorm, and according to the National Park Service, the stairway closes in the event of icy or snowy conditions. Take your time on the hike, as the high altitude can make some travelers feel unsteady. And think ahead about parking and transportation: in the summer, the park's busiest season, it's convenient to park at the Giant Forest Museum and catch the free shuttle (Route 2) to the Moro Rock parking area and trailhead.
The fees to enter the park, as of the time of this writing, are $35 per vehicle or $20 per person. If you're looking to stay overnight in the park, reserve ahead at the seasonal Wuksachi Lodge (rooms from $269 per night), a cozy national park-operated hotel with wood-lined rooms and forest views. Pizza and beer are served on the open-air Wuksachi Pizza Deck, located on the premises (open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The lodge is a 20-minute drive from Moro Rock, and it's also reachable using Route 3, followed by Routes 1 and 2 park shuttles. Camping and a food market are available at the park's Lodgepole Campground ($32 per site), a 15-minute drive from Moro Rock. The closest major airport is in Fresno, which is also California's gateway to Yosemite National Park. It's a two-hour drive by car from Moro Rock.