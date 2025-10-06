Just Outside Of Jackson Is A Mississippi Small-Town Gem With Fishing, Outdoor Fun, And Historic Charm
Mississippi may not be the first destination that comes to mind when planning a holiday, but it's home to a wealth of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Nicknamed the Magnolia State thanks to its abundance of magnolia trees, it's where scenic beauty and cultural charm come together. You can venture into forests of ancient trees steeped in fascinating history, visit secluded towns with storybook mountain views, and explore tasty seafood trails serving fresh Gulf Coast flavors. If you head 28 miles west of Jackson, you'll stumble upon another under-the-radar destination that's well worth a visit.
Conveniently located 15 miles east of Vicksburg and connected to major highways like Interstate 20 and Mississippi Highway 22, Edwards welcomes you with a warm, small-town charm and easy accessibility. Travelers will find plenty of opportunity to go fishing, dive into the region's captivating heritage, and enjoy hours of outdoorsy fun. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) is the closest airport and can be reached within an hour's drive from Edwards.
Go on fishing excursions and spend time outdoors
Since Edwards has a great fishing and outdoor scene, the best time to visit is when the weather is warmer. Since opening its gates in 1983, Askew's Landing RV Park has evolved into a beloved spot for anglers and families who enjoy fishing. Known for its serene lakeside setting, it's been hailed as "one of Mississippi's best-kept secrets." You can indulge in a variety of activities and have a joyful time in the sun. Visitors can fill their days with kayaking, pedal-boating, and casting a line. Afterwards, cool off in the salt-water pool, lounge by the fire pit, or play games all day. Askew's Landing RV Park also welcomes furry friends with a dedicated dog park.
Additionally, a 40-minute drive from Edwards will take you to LeFleur's Bluff State Park. This scenic 305-acre park boasts lush greenery and is renowned as another fantastic fishing spot. It sits along the Mayes Lake, which is home to a variety of underwater creatures, from catfish and bass to bream and crappie. Locals and tourists alike are also welcome to bring their own kayaks, motor boats, and paddle boats to explore the waters. That's not all — families can gather to picnic by the river while little ones run free on the playgrounds.
Soak in the area's history
Edwards is more than just a quaint little town. It was once home to early settlers from Southern states like Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, and also held significance during the Civil War. So, it's no surprise that history enthusiasts find plenty to discover here. Among its must-visit landmarks is the Big Black River Railroad Bridge, which stretches across the Big Black River and has even made it to the National Register of Historic Places. While built in 1929, it continues to impress travelers with its intricate and timeless architecture. Edwards also served as a hub for transporting troops and supplies during the Vicksburg Campaign. To learn more, make your way to Vicksburg National Military Park (pictured). It spans 1800 acres and is located a 20-minute drive away, preserving the town's ties to the past.
While planning your trip, do note that there aren't many options to stay in Edwards itself, but you can easily book accommodations in the nearby Vicksburg region — including hotels like Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton, and Holiday Inn. You'll also find budget-friendly inns, B&Bs, and holiday homes. (Rates for most of these properties vary by season and availability, and can be found on their official websites or rental platforms.)