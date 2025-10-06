Just Outside Of Jackson Is A Mississippi Small-Town Gem With Fishing, Outdoor Fun, And Historic Charm

Since Edwards has a great fishing and outdoor scene, the best time to visit is when the weather is warmer. Since opening its gates in 1983, Askew's Landing RV Park has evolved into a beloved spot for anglers and families who enjoy fishing. Known for its serene lakeside setting, it's been hailed as "one of Mississippi's best-kept secrets." You can indulge in a variety of activities and have a joyful time in the sun. Visitors can fill their days with kayaking, pedal-boating, and casting a line. Afterwards, cool off in the salt-water pool, lounge by the fire pit, or play games all day. Askew's Landing RV Park also welcomes furry friends with a dedicated dog park.

Additionally, a 40-minute drive from Edwards will take you to LeFleur's Bluff State Park. This scenic 305-acre park boasts lush greenery and is renowned as another fantastic fishing spot. It sits along the Mayes Lake, which is home to a variety of underwater creatures, from catfish and bass to bream and crappie. Locals and tourists alike are also welcome to bring their own kayaks, motor boats, and paddle boats to explore the waters. That's not all — families can gather to picnic by the river while little ones run free on the playgrounds.