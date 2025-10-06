Washington's Largest County Is One Of Its Most Sparsely Populated With Scenic Views And Off-The-Grid Charm

In the state of Washington, Seattle may carry the title of America's most "outdoor-friendly" city, but even its mountain views and scenic Puget Sound shoreline can't rival the vastness of Okanogan County. Covering just under 5,300 square miles along Washington's northern border with Canada, it's the state's largest county by land area, yet is one of its least populated. Fewer than 45,000 residents are scattered across its high-desert plateaus, pine-draped valleys, and canyons.

Long before its modern-day borders were established, this land was home to the Okanogan and other Colville tribes, who relied on the Columbia River's salmon runs and the mountain valleys' hunting grounds for their way of life. European settlers arrived in the 1800s, first lured by fur trading and then by gold. Visitors can explore the area's history at the Okanogan County Historical Museum, which features a replica of an Old West town from the early 20th century. The county's name itself preserves its Indigenous roots, drawn from a word often translated as "rendezvous" or "meeting place."

The county's remoteness shows in the trip it takes to get there. From Seattle, the drive takes between 4 and 5 hours, depending on your route. Visitors can take the road through Stevens Pass or go via Wenatchee, following U.S. Route 97. Pangborn Memorial Airport in Wenatchee (about 2 hours away) provides regional flights, while Spokane International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport serve as larger gateways.