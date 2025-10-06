Cracker Barrel's Route 66 Location In Missouri Has Vintage Charm And Road Trip Energy

Okay, first we need to address the elephant in the room: Cracker Barrel changed its logo recently, but it was so bad that the chain almost immediately reversed the decision. Everything else has remained the same. You can still get pancakes at 7 p.m., and isn't that really all that matters? If you've never been to a Cracker Barrel, these roadside restaurants are known for the southern-inspired menus that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as the sprawling gift shops, which you'll probably spend as much time browsing in as you do eating.

For many families across America, Cracker Barrel is already the road trip stop. You've got the all-day breakfast, the passive-aggressive matches of that peg game that WILL follow the group into the car, and a whole porch full of rocking chairs to try. The only thing that can make a Cracker Barrel stop better is a great location. This Cracker Barrel's Route 66 location has the perfect road trip energy, situated off of one of the country's most scenic highways.

At this Cracker Barrel in Springfield, Missouri, much of the gift shop's aesthetic is dedicated to Route 66 and the road trip history of the area. In addition to the typical goods you'll find in a Cracker Barrel (grandma-approved knick-knacks, kitschy home decor, and t-shirts), there are also plenty of Route 66-inspired souvenirs, making it not just a dinner stop but a themed experience for your journey. You may need to hit the road after your meal, though, as there are some rules you might not be aware of if you plan to park your RV overnight at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.