Cracker Barrel's Route 66 Location In Missouri Has Vintage Charm And Road Trip Energy
Okay, first we need to address the elephant in the room: Cracker Barrel changed its logo recently, but it was so bad that the chain almost immediately reversed the decision. Everything else has remained the same. You can still get pancakes at 7 p.m., and isn't that really all that matters? If you've never been to a Cracker Barrel, these roadside restaurants are known for the southern-inspired menus that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as the sprawling gift shops, which you'll probably spend as much time browsing in as you do eating.
For many families across America, Cracker Barrel is already the road trip stop. You've got the all-day breakfast, the passive-aggressive matches of that peg game that WILL follow the group into the car, and a whole porch full of rocking chairs to try. The only thing that can make a Cracker Barrel stop better is a great location. This Cracker Barrel's Route 66 location has the perfect road trip energy, situated off of one of the country's most scenic highways.
At this Cracker Barrel in Springfield, Missouri, much of the gift shop's aesthetic is dedicated to Route 66 and the road trip history of the area. In addition to the typical goods you'll find in a Cracker Barrel (grandma-approved knick-knacks, kitschy home decor, and t-shirts), there are also plenty of Route 66-inspired souvenirs, making it not just a dinner stop but a themed experience for your journey. You may need to hit the road after your meal, though, as there are some rules you might not be aware of if you plan to park your RV overnight at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.
Take a ride on iconic Route 66
Route 66, also called the "Mother Road," was one of the first long stretches of paved highway in the United States, allowing easy travel to the West Coast in the early 20th century. The road also happens to pass through some of the most scenic locations in the country, stretching from Chicago to the New Mexico desert and the Pacific Coast, and making Missouri a great early point to get out and stretch your legs.
So many iconic pieces of media have been shot on this route — the imagery of America's first long highway is a staple of westerns and tragic adventures. "Thelma and Louise" features scenes on Route 66, as do "Easy Rider," "Little Miss Sunshine," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Bagdad Cafe." Even the animated movie "Cars" refers to it. While you don't want your road trip to follow the story lines of any of these movies, it is a magnificent stretch of the country to drive, and you may just pass a patch of road that you recognize.
Once you clear Kansas, you're promised stunning views of the wild west just by following Route 66. Driving is the activity, but there are plenty of tourist attractions to stop at and explore at your leisure. The ruins of Route 66's revelrous heyday are found in abandoned California ghost towns and historic sites. For example, if you do get this far and follow the highway to its end, California's "high desert gateway" is a city full of nostalgia, museums, and a unique restaurant row. There's also a Cracker Barrel here, and it's the chain's first California location.