This Roadside Tourist Hotspot Tucked Into The Hills Of North Dakota Is A True Midwestern Icon

Go on a long enough road trip, and you're likely to see something through the car window that makes you say, "Holy cow!" America has a long list of unique roadside stops perfect for your next long drive. But rarely does such a vocal utterance get invoked by an actual cow. Well, unless you're driving along Interstate 94 through New Salem, North Dakota, about half an hour from Bismarck. Along the route, you'll first spot the outline of a pair of shiny horns and a snout tucked into the hillside, gazing over the prairies. They belong to a giant fiberglass statue of a black-and-white cow. That's Salem Sue, a massive Holstein honoring the local dairy industry. And what better reason to stretch your legs than to say hello to a true Midwestern icon?

Holsteins — the jovial-looking black-and-white bovines slapped on nearly every dairy product in the Midwest — were once synonymous with New Salem. The small town of 900 served as the epicenter of that particular breed for decades. Its hearty stature and grazing nature made it ideal for the Dakota prairies, giving settlers in the area a lifeline and means of survival.

Travelers can spot the massive cow from miles away, as she peers over the horizon from School Hill. Bismarck Municipal Airport is the closest transit hub, while Fargo's Hector International Airport, the nearest major transit center, is 231 miles away. Salem Sue is, for most people, a quick stop along a longer drive. But if you need to rest, New Salem does offer accommodations for travelers looking to overnight, with rooms in small local hotels starting around $100 per night.