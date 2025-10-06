This Roadside Tourist Hotspot Tucked Into The Hills Of North Dakota Is A True Midwestern Icon
Go on a long enough road trip, and you're likely to see something through the car window that makes you say, "Holy cow!" America has a long list of unique roadside stops perfect for your next long drive. But rarely does such a vocal utterance get invoked by an actual cow. Well, unless you're driving along Interstate 94 through New Salem, North Dakota, about half an hour from Bismarck. Along the route, you'll first spot the outline of a pair of shiny horns and a snout tucked into the hillside, gazing over the prairies. They belong to a giant fiberglass statue of a black-and-white cow. That's Salem Sue, a massive Holstein honoring the local dairy industry. And what better reason to stretch your legs than to say hello to a true Midwestern icon?
Holsteins — the jovial-looking black-and-white bovines slapped on nearly every dairy product in the Midwest — were once synonymous with New Salem. The small town of 900 served as the epicenter of that particular breed for decades. Its hearty stature and grazing nature made it ideal for the Dakota prairies, giving settlers in the area a lifeline and means of survival.
Travelers can spot the massive cow from miles away, as she peers over the horizon from School Hill. Bismarck Municipal Airport is the closest transit hub, while Fargo's Hector International Airport, the nearest major transit center, is 231 miles away. Salem Sue is, for most people, a quick stop along a longer drive. But if you need to rest, New Salem does offer accommodations for travelers looking to overnight, with rooms in small local hotels starting around $100 per night.
Salem Sue: A moo-ving monument to dairy farmers
In 1974, the New Salem Lions Club sought a way to honor local dairy farmers, armed with a budget of about $40,000 in local contributions. They commissioned a massive, 12,000-pound statue of a cow. Thus, the "World's Largest Holstein Cow" was born, confounding and moving those who have seen it ever since. While it might seem quaint or silly to some, the statue's pink, veiny udders nix any sense of goofiness. This cow is a meaningful, serious monument to an animal that defined New Salem for many years.
The town's dairy industry is now a shadow of its former self. Yet Salem Sue still stands, weathering the area's rough winters. All that harsh weather takes its toll, and Salem Sue requires a new paint job about every six years. A donation jar in the shape of a milk jug welcomes visitors at the foot of School Hill, helping to finance the touch-ups.
Depending on where you're headed from here, consider rounding out your roadside attractions tour with a visit to Albert, the "World's Largest Bull" in a small town in Iowa, or the "World's Largest Pelican" in Minnesota.