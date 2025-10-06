One Of California's Most Beloved Parks Is A Timeless Grove Of Towering Redwoods And Emerald Waters
Beaches or desert landscapes may come to mind for most people when thinking about California's natural beauty. But the state's iconic redwoods are undoubtedly one of California's most jaw-dropping natural features. Reaching as tall as 380 feet and living over 2,000 years, these awe-inspiring trees can be found across 49 state parks. But one of the best places to find them is within Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.
Named after a 1920s explorer and located in the northernmost point of the state, this park is one of the most incredible spots in California. Throughout the 10,000-acre area, you won't find the oldest or largest redwood trees, but you will see over 7% of the old-growth redwoods in the world, alongside ethereal scenery. And as an added bonus? Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is remarkably under-visited, meaning that unlike some other popular redwood parks, you won't have to deal with overcrowding or nearly impossible parking (which is why many California locals suggest skipping Muir Woods).
How to visit Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
Within Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, don't skip one of the world's best redwood drives, a 10-mile, roughly hour-long road leading through unparalleled views, known as Howland Hill Road. From Howland Hill, Stout Grove Trail is another must for its magical views — the trail leading to the grove is just half-a-mile long, and runs along the Smith River. During the summertime, the river is a popular place for swimming, fishing, and rafting.
The park is open year-round, sunrise to sunset, and entry is $8 per vehicle. To get here, Del Norte Regional Airport is just 10 minutes away from the state park by car — but keep in mind that the airport only services daily flights from Oakland. Humboldt County Airport is about an hour and 20 minutes away from Jedediah Smith, by car, and offers a few more regional options.
When it comes to accommodation around the park, for a night immersed in California's breathtaking nature, opt for one of the park's rental cabins or campgrounds, If you'd rather stick to a hotel, you'll find an array of options in Crescent City, just a few miles outside of Jedediah Smith. Ocean View Inn is one of the area's top-rated choices. The 3-star hotel offers features like complimentary breakfast, free parking, and ocean-view rooms. For more incredible vistas, don't miss some time exploring the redwoods, sandy beaches, and forests of Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, located just over 30 minutes from Jedediah Smith.