One Of California's Most Beloved Parks Is A Timeless Grove Of Towering Redwoods And Emerald Waters

Within Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, don't skip one of the world's best redwood drives, a 10-mile, roughly hour-long road leading through unparalleled views, known as Howland Hill Road. From Howland Hill, Stout Grove Trail is another must for its magical views — the trail leading to the grove is just half-a-mile long, and runs along the Smith River. During the summertime, the river is a popular place for swimming, fishing, and rafting.

The park is open year-round, sunrise to sunset, and entry is $8 per vehicle. To get here, Del Norte Regional Airport is just 10 minutes away from the state park by car — but keep in mind that the airport only services daily flights from Oakland. Humboldt County Airport is about an hour and 20 minutes away from Jedediah Smith, by car, and offers a few more regional options.

When it comes to accommodation around the park, for a night immersed in California's breathtaking nature, opt for one of the park's rental cabins or campgrounds, If you'd rather stick to a hotel, you'll find an array of options in Crescent City, just a few miles outside of Jedediah Smith. Ocean View Inn is one of the area's top-rated choices. The 3-star hotel offers features like complimentary breakfast, free parking, and ocean-view rooms. For more incredible vistas, don't miss some time exploring the redwoods, sandy beaches, and forests of Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, located just over 30 minutes from Jedediah Smith.