Alabama's Enchanting City On The Tennessee River Has Gardens, Parks, And A Charming Downtown

The longest river in Alabama is the Tennessee River, which runs for 652 miles horizontally through the northern part of the state. Along its banks, there are many bustling towns with charming recreation and historic significance. For instance, Guntersville is Alabama's best-kept secret with a beach complex and fun shops. Farther down the river in the northwestern corner of Alabama is the Tuscumbia, known as the "charm of the Shoals" on its official website. Serving as the historic seat of Colbert County, Tuscumbia features museums, a downtown park, and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. There are also many options for the outdoors with the nearby Cane Creek Nature Preserve, Coldwater Falls in Spring Park, and gardens at the Ivy Green house.

Tuscumbia's current success is due to its history as a major trade destination along steamboat routes on the Tennessee River and early railroad routes. First established in 1830, the Tuscumbia Railroad Co. was the first of America's tracks to head west of the Allegheny Mountains into the American Frontier. It was this success that allowed the construction of another line connecting Tuscumbia to Decatur — an underrated Alabama city that is currently one of the cheapest places to retire in the country. It strives to preserve the buildings and downtown area, with over 200 years of history. Visitors today can visit many of the city's earliest buildings and brush up on its railroad history at the Tuscumbia Railroad Depot Museum.

Tuscumbia is located about 60 miles west of Huntsville International Airport and is easy to reach by car, but there are no direct public transit lines. If you plan on having an extended stay here, you have a few options, such as the Coldwater Inn and the Best Western Plus Tuscumbia/Muscle Shoals Hotel & Suites.