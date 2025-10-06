California's National Forest On Oregon's Border Is A Vast Outdoor Gem With Renowned Campgrounds And Rafting

Sprawling across 1.7 million acres throughout Northern California and into southern Oregon, the Klamath National Forest & Butte Valley National Grassland provide perfect environments for campers, rafters, and wildlife enthusiasts. Its also nearby other outdoor adventures, such as Mt. Shasta and Trinity National Forest. Numerous trails lead the way into the wilderness, ranging from a moderate level of hiking to easy foot travel for guests and their horses.

Take the Pacific Crest Trail to hike the entire 32-mile wilderness area from north to south, or veer down one of the many intersecting trails. Mount Ashland, via the Pacific Crest Trail, is a moderate, 9-mile hike, at an elevation reaching 1,725 feet. The paths are easily accessible and are suitable for all skill levels, provided they are in good shape.

Unlike the strong rapids at the mountain town of Oakridge, Oregon, rafting the Klamath River is an easy starting point for new whitewater rafters. Listed as providing many Class III-IV+ rapids and a long season for boating, this river is recognized as a prime whitewater rafting destination. With soft rapids and inviting swimming holes, even adventurous parents with young kids can use this location as an introduction to rafting. To reach the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, Highway 97 is one route, while driving the I-5 is also an option. The Rogue Valley International-Medford (MFR) Airport, in Medford, Oregon, is an hour-long drive to the national forest.