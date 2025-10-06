America's Best College Town Is A Walkable Michigan Hub With Riverfront Trails And A Charming Downtown
Michigan is home to many beautiful spots, like the crystal-clear waters at this underrated Midwestern beach, as well as exciting city destinations, like this Detroit neighborhood that's a hub for young creatives with ramen shops, hip cafes, and rooftop bars. In some ways, Ann Arbor, Michigan has the best of both worlds. Recently recognized as the best college town in America by university admissions consulting company Crimson, Ann Arbor has a charming, walkable downtown and plenty of riverfront trails. The company weighed a number of factors when determining their ranking, including "livability and culture, housing affordability and cost of living, quality and ranking of the college's education, and job prospects after graduation." Ann Arbor, Crimson writes, "blends Big Ten energy with a charming downtown full of bookstores, coffee shops, and top-tier restaurants."
Located on the Huron River, Ann Arbor is the fifth most-populated city in Michigan. As the home of the University of Michigan, it's a college town, but it's also known for progressive politics, a vibrant arts scene, and lush green spaces. Ann Arbor is reachable by car, train, or bus. The city is about a 25-minute drive from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), and airport shuttles can take you to Ann Arbor if you prefer not to drive yourself. There are several hotels in Ann Arbor, as well as Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts, and short-term rentals.
Ann Arbor's walkable downtown
Downtown Ann Arbor is a charming, walkable area full of restaurants and independent boutiques as well as music venues and art galleries. The city also frequently hosts events in its downtown area, including Ann Arbor Pride and the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Visitors can partake in the arts scene by watching a movie at one of the city's two historic theaters, the State Theater and the Michigan Theater; catching an up-and-coming band at the Blind Pig; taking in an exhibit at the Grey Box Gallery or the Ann Arbor Arts Center; or attending a performance by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.
There are plenty of shopping options, too. Ann Arbor is home to ten independent bookshops, including Literati Bookstore, Booksweet, West Side Book Shop, and Dawn Treader Books. You'll find four record stores, too: Encore Records, Underground Sounds, Wazoo Records, and Your Media Exchange. Independent boutiques such as stationery store Rock Paper Scissors and clothing shop The Getup Vintage complete your downtown shopping itinerary.
Ann Arbor is also known for its food scene. The city is home to over 400 restaurants, bars, and cafes, so you have no shortage of options. Standouts include Zingerman's Delicatessen, known for its sandwiches; Ethiopian restaurant the Blue Nile; James Beard-nominated Korean restaurant Miss Kim; vegan spot Detroit Filling Station; and seafood restaurant Gandy Dancer, located in the restored 1886 Michigan Central Depot. As for drinks, you have your choice of breweries like Mothfire Brewing Co., craft cocktail spots like the Last Word, and Irish pubs like the Grotto.
Exploring the outdoors in Ann Arbor
It's easy to enjoy the outdoors in Ann Arbor — with 162 park properties, it's been nicknamed Tree Town. One of these parks is the Waterloo Recreation Area, a 20,000-acre state park that's the largest in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. There, you'll find mountain biking trails, campgrounds, swimming beaches, hiking paths, and plenty of picnic sites. The University of Michigan's Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, nicknamed the Arb, is a great spot to stop and smell the flowers, literally, as well as explore 3.5 miles of nature trails.
In addition, the Huron River offers opportunities to get out on the water. The Huron River Water Trail welcomes canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats, whereas walkers, runners, and bikers can enjoy the river from the Ann Arbor corridor of the Border to Border (B2B) trail, which runs alongside the Huron River. The B2B trail runs through the whole county, with scenic boardwalk pathways and plenty of riverside views. Ann Arbor is also home to many nature reserves, such as the Brauer Preserve, popular with birdwatchers, and the historic Cedar Bend Nature Area. The family-friendly Leslie Science and Nature Center invites visitors to observe animals in the raptor enclosures and Critter House.
Want to explore even more of Michigan's Lower Peninsula? Check out this road trip that promises world-class sweet treats and unforgettable chocolate.