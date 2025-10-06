America's Best College Town Is A Walkable Michigan Hub With Riverfront Trails And A Charming Downtown

Downtown Ann Arbor is a charming, walkable area full of restaurants and independent boutiques as well as music venues and art galleries. The city also frequently hosts events in its downtown area, including Ann Arbor Pride and the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Visitors can partake in the arts scene by watching a movie at one of the city's two historic theaters, the State Theater and the Michigan Theater; catching an up-and-coming band at the Blind Pig; taking in an exhibit at the Grey Box Gallery or the Ann Arbor Arts Center; or attending a performance by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

There are plenty of shopping options, too. Ann Arbor is home to ten independent bookshops, including Literati Bookstore, Booksweet, West Side Book Shop, and Dawn Treader Books. You'll find four record stores, too: Encore Records, Underground Sounds, Wazoo Records, and Your Media Exchange. Independent boutiques such as stationery store Rock Paper Scissors and clothing shop The Getup Vintage complete your downtown shopping itinerary.

Ann Arbor is also known for its food scene. The city is home to over 400 restaurants, bars, and cafes, so you have no shortage of options. Standouts include Zingerman's Delicatessen, known for its sandwiches; Ethiopian restaurant the Blue Nile; James Beard-nominated Korean restaurant Miss Kim; vegan spot Detroit Filling Station; and seafood restaurant Gandy Dancer, located in the restored 1886 Michigan Central Depot. As for drinks, you have your choice of breweries like Mothfire Brewing Co., craft cocktail spots like the Last Word, and Irish pubs like the Grotto.