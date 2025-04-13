The Road Trip Through Michigan That Promises World-Class Sweet Treats And Unforgettable Chocolate

Home to Michigan's charming "Little Venice," the Motor City also hosts a myriad of chocolatiers and confectioners worth visiting. One of these is Bon Bon Bon, offering unique chocolate combinations (like Hot Cheetos) for those with adventurous taste buds. Pete's Chocolate Co. is another must stop, as according to customers on Yelp, its truffles and candy are "far superior to anything you'd get at Godiva or other fancy chocolate shops (and cheaper too!)." Just check whether it's open, as the store is on hiatus at the time of writing. The closest airport in Detroit is the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, where several car rentals are located.

After Detroit, head northwest toward Milford's Main St on the M-10, where Sweet Retreats will delight you with seasonal truffles, chocolate-covered Oreos, and unique confections like chocolate-covered wine bottles. From here you can take a small detour toward Clinton Township — just an hour to the east of Milford — for a brief visit to Sanders Candy, a prime stop for any chocolate lover in Michigan. Sanders Candy offers guided tours (booking in advance is required) as well as self-guided tours through its facility. And of course, you can get your fill of its wide variety of sweet treats while you're there.

Go back to Milford and then head north for about an hour on the U.S. Route 23 and Interstate 75 North toward Vassar. But first, a quick stop in Frankenmuth and the Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen. There, you can watch the chocolatiers make some of the best fudge in the state — and there's usually a buy-three-get-one-free deal, allowing you to try seasonal flavors or try specialty ones like cherry or birthday cake fudge.