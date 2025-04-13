The Road Trip Through Michigan That Promises World-Class Sweet Treats And Unforgettable Chocolate
A road trip through Michigan is sure to lead you along the Great Lakes or to the state's iconic waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula. Whatever your plans, Michigan's natural beauty will never disappoint anyone journeying through the state. Did you know, however, that Michigan also has a road trip adventure perfect for those seeking to satisfy their chocolate cravings? That's right — Michigan is not just a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. It's also the home of some of the country's most delicious chocolatiers and candy shops.
But why is Michigan such a good destination for chocolate lovers? Well, this is partly because the state has a long history of chocolate makers and artisans — dating back to the 1870s. For years, many well-known and established chocolatiers like Sanders, Gilbert Chocolates, and May's Candy Shop have delighted the palates of Michigan's residents. By combining the chocolate with unique flavors — like Michigan's famous cherries and other local ingredients — it continues to captivate its customers' hearts. In addition to this, the Great Lakes State periodically hosts chocolate festivals in cities like Ypsilanti, while other cities such as Detroit boast sweet places like Choco Town at the Oakland Mall. So if you're ready to start this chocolate-filled journey across Michigan, please read on.
Starting your chocolate journey in Detroit and the Lower Peninsula
Home to Michigan's charming "Little Venice," the Motor City also hosts a myriad of chocolatiers and confectioners worth visiting. One of these is Bon Bon Bon, offering unique chocolate combinations (like Hot Cheetos) for those with adventurous taste buds. Pete's Chocolate Co. is another must stop, as according to customers on Yelp, its truffles and candy are "far superior to anything you'd get at Godiva or other fancy chocolate shops (and cheaper too!)." Just check whether it's open, as the store is on hiatus at the time of writing. The closest airport in Detroit is the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, where several car rentals are located.
After Detroit, head northwest toward Milford's Main St on the M-10, where Sweet Retreats will delight you with seasonal truffles, chocolate-covered Oreos, and unique confections like chocolate-covered wine bottles. From here you can take a small detour toward Clinton Township — just an hour to the east of Milford — for a brief visit to Sanders Candy, a prime stop for any chocolate lover in Michigan. Sanders Candy offers guided tours (booking in advance is required) as well as self-guided tours through its facility. And of course, you can get your fill of its wide variety of sweet treats while you're there.
Go back to Milford and then head north for about an hour on the U.S. Route 23 and Interstate 75 North toward Vassar. But first, a quick stop in Frankenmuth and the Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen. There, you can watch the chocolatiers make some of the best fudge in the state — and there's usually a buy-three-get-one-free deal, allowing you to try seasonal flavors or try specialty ones like cherry or birthday cake fudge.
Exploring the chocolatiers in Vassar and Michigan's Upper Peninsula
In Vassar, stop at Vassar's Chocolates Galore, a well-stocked candy shop that shares a location with Finish Line Pizza. Your last stop in Michigan's lower peninsula will be Village Chocolatier, which specializes in chocolate-covered fruit like apples and strawberries, in East Tawas. East Tawas sits on the shores of the beautiful Lake Huron, so it might be a good idea to visit the Tawas Point State Park or enjoy a leisurely stay at the Tawas Bay Beach resort before continuing your chocolate trip into the Upper Peninsula — or you could stay longer to enjoy the "Cape Cod of the Midwest." After a sub-two-hour drive north from East Tawas you'll arrive at Gaylord's Main Street where The Alpine Chocolate Haus and its chocolate-covered potato chips await you. You can also find other traditional treats here, like fudge and truffles.
Now comes Drost's Chocolates in Indian River. This shop offers visitors old-fashioned chocolate treats along with ice cream and gourmet candy. It also offers locally sourced products like maple syrup, jams, honey, and coffee. Afterward, continue north on I-75 for half an hour until you reach Mackinaw City's JoAnn's Fudge. This is a highly rated shop on Tripadvisor, offering customers many yummy fudge options, including sugar-free ones. There's also a location (along with other candy shops) on the car-free Mackinac Island. You can also stop at Marshall's Fudge and Chocolate Company and Murdicks Famous Fudge.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can take a four-hour detour toward Lake Superior, where you can enjoy the northern lights at a unique cabin stay. Also, you'll pass two great chocolate shops on the way. Donckers in Marquette serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to its candy counter. And in Lake Linden, Lindell's Chocolate Shoppe offers not only chocolates and ice cream, but also a dining service that remains faithful to the shop's 1920s origins.
Continuing your chocolate adventures in the Upper Peninsula and back to the south again
Back in the Upper Peninsula, drive back south for 45 minutes until you reach Petoskey. You'll find Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen here along with its freshly made candied apples, brittle, and, of course, chocolates. It also has a chocolate kitchen tour available for its customers, where you can have a glimpse of its manufacturing process.
From Petoskey, head to Lacore Street in Empire, about two hours away. Grocer's Daughter Chocolate, with its mouth-watering confections, truffles, and hot chocolate, is waiting for you here. After this sweet stop, it's time to drive back toward the lower peninsula, with Rockford — two and a half hours away from Empire as your next stop. You'll find Sweetland in Rockford's North Main Street where, aside from the chocolate, you can indulge in some coffee and stock up on some pastries for the long drive ahead.
Mokaya in Grand Rapids comes next. In case you ran out of pastries from the last stop, Mokaya sells artistically decorated bonbons as well as baked goods like brownies and cookies. You'll now start to circle back toward Detroit as the last stretch of this chocolate journey has begun. But fret not, as some more delicious stops still await you.
Back to the Lower Peninsula for chocolate with a purpose
From Grand Rapids head south on the Interstate 196 West for about an hour toward South Haven. Here you'll find another must-stop on this journey: Sweet Haven Chocolatier and Candy Shop on Phoenix Street. According to customers on Yelp, here you'll find "chocolate covered everything [and] lovely fudge."
Then, your next stop will be Kalamazoo, located less than an hour to the east of South Haven on M-43. Located on Maple Hill, Chocolate Thunder will surely become a favorite on this journey. The chocolatier provides visitors with ethically sourced cacao that's not harvested using slave labor, and where the flavor of cacao shines through, which truly makes it one of the most impressive chocolatiers in Michigan.
Before you leave Kalamazoo, be sure to make a quick stop at Confections with Convictions. This artisanal chocolatier hopes to combine chocolate-craft with programs that support the local community. The chocolate maker is dedicated to hiring people with criminal records, for whom those records might otherwise hinder their attempts to find work.
The last stretch of this chocolate-y loop before heading back to Detroit
Portage's ChocolaTea lies about 20 minutes directly south of Kalamazoo down South Westnedge Avenue. This shop's sweet treats might seem ordinary, but its wide selection of teas and coffees will surely enhance your chocolate experience while you're here. It also offers free tea samples for you to try before embarking on another long drive toward Albion.
Albion stands 50 minutes away from Portage, toward the east of Michigan. You'll be looking for the Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop here, which specializes in all kinds of sweet and decadent chocolate treats. It shares some of its recipes on its website while also hosting many different events in its shop, like yoga classes. Jackson is next, where you'll find the Gilbert Chocolate Factory 25 minutes from Albion. With a long history going back for more than a century, this Factory offers a vast selection of chocolates along with free tours held every Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Your next and final stop — 40 minutes from Jackson — is Ann Arbor, where the Mindo Chocolate Makers store and award-winning chocolate is sure to amaze you. Its organic products, crafted in its Dexter factory, use cacao beans directly from Ecuador combined with unique ingredients like blueberries and cherries. It also offers visitors tours of its Dexter facility as well as chocolate-making classes, which would be the perfect finale to your Michigan chocolate tour. With this final stop, you'll have completed this amazing road trip of Michigan's best chocolate shops to fill both your tummy and heart.