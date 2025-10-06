North Carolina's Affordable Rural Town Has Scenic Views, A Walkable Downtown, And Off-The-Grid Vibes

Located in Stanly County, 56 miles east of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is a scenic town with a rural vibe despite its fairly sizable population of over 16,000. Albemarle is an impressively affordable place, with a 12% lower cost of living than the rest of the country, and 5% lower than the average cost of living in the state of North Carolina. It was named one of the best small towns to live in the Carolinas by True Homes, due to its affordable housing, peaceful way of life, and proximity to natural attractions. In the rural areas surrounding Albemarle, some people are opting to live a more off-the-grid lifestyle by exploring alternative energy sources, such as solar.

Albemarle was incorporated in 1857 and functioned as a predominantly textile hub until the late 20th century. This is a walkable town with a welcoming downtown area centered around Main Street. If you like old architecture or spooky, haunted places, you need to stroll past Snuggs House, the oldest house in Albemarle. The Albemarle Opera House, which has been closed for over 100 years, is said to house various ghouls and shadowy figures dancing across the stage.

The town is surrounded by thick trees and views of the Uwharrie Mountains, which are one of America's oldest mountain ranges. Albemarle has a couple of chain hotels and a few inns set in historic homes. There are also camping options in nearby Morrow Mountain State Park.