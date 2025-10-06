Just Outside Of Burlington Is An Enchanting Vermont Town Surrounded By Gorgeous Hills, Trails, And Charm

Vermont is known for its maple syrup, lush landscapes, and the towns that spring up between them — from the charming small town of Putney with its art and cuisine to the New England getaway of Londonderry, hidden in the state's green mountains. Another enchanting town to visit in Vermont is Richmond, which is a paradise for those looking to indulge themselves in nature through beautiful trails, thanks to being situated at the foothills of the Green Mountains.

Located a measly 13.7 miles away from Vermont's artsy urban vacation city, Burlington, visitors will find Richmond easy to reach. The drive only takes 16 minutes, and tourists who don't have their own private vehicle can take a taxi. While it can be tempting to stay in Burlington's many hotels due to the city's proximity, staying in Richmond is the better option for those who are yearning for a calm and quiet stay. Browsing through vacation rental sites will reveal idyllic houses and retreats that offer a rustic and peaceful stay in town.