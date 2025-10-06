Just Outside Of Burlington Is An Enchanting Vermont Town Surrounded By Gorgeous Hills, Trails, And Charm
Vermont is known for its maple syrup, lush landscapes, and the towns that spring up between them — from the charming small town of Putney with its art and cuisine to the New England getaway of Londonderry, hidden in the state's green mountains. Another enchanting town to visit in Vermont is Richmond, which is a paradise for those looking to indulge themselves in nature through beautiful trails, thanks to being situated at the foothills of the Green Mountains.
Located a measly 13.7 miles away from Vermont's artsy urban vacation city, Burlington, visitors will find Richmond easy to reach. The drive only takes 16 minutes, and tourists who don't have their own private vehicle can take a taxi. While it can be tempting to stay in Burlington's many hotels due to the city's proximity, staying in Richmond is the better option for those who are yearning for a calm and quiet stay. Browsing through vacation rental sites will reveal idyllic houses and retreats that offer a rustic and peaceful stay in town.
Exploring Richmond's trails
Richmond's trail network is impressively diverse for a town of its size. Many of the town's multi-use trails are overseen by the Richmond Trails Committee, a group committed to linking non-motorized routes and maintaining safe, well-marked paths. Such trails include the Warren and Ruth Beeken Rivershore Trail, which stretches 3.1 miles along the Winooski River, giving visitors a view of riverbank forests and the valley. Another popular trail is the Preston Forest Legacy, with some 3.4 miles of loop trails across conserved forestland. Additional highlights include the Johnnie Brook Road Trail and the Volunteer Green Trail, both of which are short, scenic options suitable for casual walks or family outings.
Richmond Mountain Trails, a nonprofit founded in 2017 with a mission to build and maintain sustainably designed, community-driven routes, has championed the trails in town. Entirely volunteer-run, RMT has developed an adaptive-ready trail system and continues to grow its reach through seasonal trail days and public events. Chamberlain Hill, one of its most popular networks, has easy climbs and technical descents, making it a favorite for mountain bikers, whether they're a beginner or an expert.
Richmond's charming historical sites and ski resort
There are several historical landmarks in Richmond that will give visitors a glimpse into Vermont's past. There's the Old Round Church, which was constructed between 1812 and 1813 and is known for its 16-sided structure. Another landmark is the Richmond Town Hall, originally built as a two-story schoolhouse in 1907. Across the Winooski River is the Bridge Street Bridge, which was built in 1928 and is a marvel to see due to its steel-through truss structure that allows it to stand proud and tall to this day. These well-preserved sites add to the small-town charm and history of Richmond.
Come winter, visitors can go skiing at Cochran's Ski Area. Open during the ski season — usually from December through early April — Cochran's is known for its affordability. The ski resort was opened in 1961 by Mickey and Ginny Cochran, and the family-run ski area remains focused on making skiing accessible to all. With eight trails, three surface lifts, and a vertical drop of 350 feet, it's well-suited for beginners and families. Lift tickets are a fraction of what you'll find elsewhere, at just $19 for adults on weekends, and $5 for Friday night skiing, making Cochran's a go-to skiing institution for those who live in nearby Burlington.