TSA's New 'eGates' Let You Breeze Through Airport Security Without Stopping (Here's Where They're Being Tested)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is unveiling new "eGates" this year. Already a common practice in European airports, electronic gates would allow you to breeze through airport security without stopping or spending an hour waiting in line to get into the country. While you may not get a stamp on your passport at the airport anymore, anyone who has gone through e-gates while traveling abroad knows that the process is a game-changer when it comes to air travel.

A new public-private partnership between the TSA and identity verification company CLEAR is allowing the agency to test out the eGates at three major U.S. airports at no cost to taxpayers. The electronic gates use biometric face scans to allow you to go through security without waiting for a TSA agent. The technology matches passengers' faces to their IDs and boarding passes. TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said about the move in a press conference, "eGates accomplish several objectives toward achieving Secretary Noem's goal to enhance TSA security and hospitality. This includes creating a seamless, less invasive traveler experience and shorter wait times at TSA security checkpoints."

For anyone who travels out of the country frequently, these also aren't a revolutionary new technology, but an area where American airports fall behind. And we may have European travelers to thank, as the idea has been put forward as an extra security measure ahead of the U.S. hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. Airport security could get a lot faster if TSA decides to move forward with eGates in every airport in the country. The airport experience has gotten worse and worse in recent times, but this move may just help make it better.