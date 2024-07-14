Here's Why You Didn't Get A Stamp On Your Passport At The Airport

Many of us treat our passports as one of our most cherished possessions, and honestly, why not? Regardless of how powerful your passport is, it serves as our literal pass to enter other countries, including back to our own. Some folks even slap on fancy passport covers they spent money on for extra protection, while others fuss over looking nice in their passport photos since they usually last a decade and function as a valid form of identification, too. But let's be real, the best part of a passport is the stamps. Part of the fun of visiting other countries is collecting those little inked mementos. Unfortunately, the days of collecting them are dwindling as more countries go digital.

Advertisement

It wasn't too long ago when avid travelers would flip through their passports, proudly showing off the stamps accumulated from years of adventures. Some stamps are straightforward: Just the country, date, and length of stay. Others, though, sport intricate designs with illustrations unique to that nation. For instance, the Seychelles passport stamp features the coco de mer nut, a seed that comes from the coco de mer tree, which you can only find in the country. Whatever the case, stamps also double as a souvenir to remind you of your many travels. But these days, as you jet from one country to another, you might notice immigration officers doing less stamping and more ... well, nothing.