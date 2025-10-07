New Zealand's Enchanting Coastal Escape Offers Majestic Mountains, Roaming Wildlife, And Fresh Seafood
Set far apart from other landmasses and tucked away in the Southern Hemisphere, New Zealand is an island country surrounded by the South Pacific Ocean. Despite its distance from other continents, it boasts a wide array of locations — from world-class trails to dolphin-filled waters — worth the miles it takes to reach them. Among those locations is an enchanting coastal town with majestic mountain views, animal experiences, and fresh seafood. Situated roughly two and a half hours from Christchurch, Kaikōura is sandwiched between the Seaward Kaikōura Range and Pacific Ocean. With both coastal and alpine adventures, this destination gives visitors many exciting ways to explore.
If you decide to take in the natural beauty on foot, make Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway your starting point. It takes around three hours to complete, but the views justify the effort. Begin in the town center, hike along the shore, and let yourself get pleasantly distracted by the sight of seals and penguins as you stroll. Prefer adrenaline-filled escapades? Mount Fyffe Hut is a challenging, nine-hour hike about 9 miles from town. Equipped with a windbreaker, walking sticks, and waterproof clothing, visitors can hike up to the summit, which rises over 5,000 feet above sea level. There, they'll be spoiled with breathtaking vistas of spiky mountains touching a pastel-hued sky or snow-blanketed peaks in winter. The trek can be split into two days, and hikers can either camp or sleep in a shack along the route.
Mountainous beauty is only part of Kaikōura's appeal, though. For a well-rounded trip, travelers can also sample delicious dishes and see why this town is one of the world's best places to swim with dolphins.
Enjoy wildlife encounters in Kaikōura's waters
A visit to Kaikōura means wildlife spotting. In addition to being a great place to swim with dolphins, it's also among the world's 10 best destinations for whale watching. The town bills itself as New Zealand's whale watching capital, offering boat tours to spot sperm whales, and — if you're lucky — humpback, blue, and southern right whales. You could even see orcas from December to March (summer for the Southern Hemisphere). Whale Watch Kaikoura is the village's only whale-watching boat tour company, but if boats aren't your thing, opt for a flight tour to watch these marine giants from above. Kayaking may also give you a chance to see some whales; if not, you'll still enjoy the beautiful coastline.
As a dolphin hotspot, Kaikōura also gives you a chance to marvel at dusky dolphins putting on a dazzling show. They're known as the acrobats of the sea for their incredible gymnastic movements. While dolphins can be spotted year-round, summer is the most popular season for swimming with them. This is also the busiest season, so it's best to book in advance. Once you are floating in the water, these curious animals will come closer to you, but remember not to touch them.
A haven for many sea animals, this destination hosts fur seals, too. While seals sunbathe along many local pathways and rocky shores, if you want to increase your chances to see them, you can either join a guided tour or head toward Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway, Ohau Point Lookout, and Ohau Stream Waterfall. In Kaikōura, there are three types of seals: the New Zealand fur seal, the Southern elephant seal, and the leopard seal. Visitors are welcome to observe all three, but remember to keep your distance.
Experience Kaikōura's delectable seafood
The word "kai" means food, and "kōura" translates to crayfish in the Māori language. Given that, it's obvious that Kaikōura is an essential destination to sink your teeth into mouth-watering seafood. Crayfish takes the crown as the town's king of "kaimoana" (seafood) and is usually served with a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon. One of the most popular places to tuck into crayfish while admiring the ocean is a blue-and-white van named Nin's Bin, but Kaikōura Seafood BBQ is another standout spot to try.
Simple to prepare and cost-effective, whitebait fritters are also staple of Kaikōura cuisine. To make them, you only need fish, flour, eggs, and the usual salt and pepper. When cooked using abalone, they're called pāua fritters. A dish brought to New Zealand by the United Kingdom pre-World War I, Kaikōura enjoys fish and chips, too. Served in newspaper and often ordered on Friday nights, this seafood treat is just another way to end a day at the office. On the other hand, chilly, cozy nights call for seafood chowders (loaded with fish like scallops, shrimp, and mussels) served with a slice of toasted bread for dipping.
If all this scrumptious food has made you hungry or tempted to visit Kaikōura, the best way to reach the town is to fly into Christchurch International Airport. From there, you'll drive for less than two and a half hours along a scenic road through the Waipara Wine Valley. If you have more time to explore the region, consult this guide on how to spend 10 days in New Zealand for inspiration.