Make Your Trip More Affordable With This Simple Airline Booking Tip

Sure, traveling is fun, but sometimes it can be extremely draining — not just on your energy, but on your bank account too. There are tons of effective ways to save money when booking your flight, and one of the simplest ways is to treat airports like pawns in your game of chess. Mixing and matching airports and airlines can drastically change how much you pay, and booking one-way flights for your arrival and departure can save you some coins.

Booking an open-jaw flight is also a money-saving option, as well, since you might get a cheaper flight home from where you are to a different location. In cases like this, you might be able to book a quicker and budget-friendlier way to get back to your home. For example, if you fly out of Fort Lauderdale to a different state, like Texas, and then fly back to Miami instead of Fort Lauderdale, it might be cheaper to book that airfare. Then, hop on the Brightline train or Tri-Rail back to Fort Lauderdale. While this is effective in the U.S., it's especially useful in European countries where the train transit system is far more connected than in America. A little flexibility with airports and routes can turn a pricey trip into a well-thought-out, penny-pinching adventure.