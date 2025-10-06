Make Your Trip More Affordable With This Simple Airline Booking Tip
Sure, traveling is fun, but sometimes it can be extremely draining — not just on your energy, but on your bank account too. There are tons of effective ways to save money when booking your flight, and one of the simplest ways is to treat airports like pawns in your game of chess. Mixing and matching airports and airlines can drastically change how much you pay, and booking one-way flights for your arrival and departure can save you some coins.
Booking an open-jaw flight is also a money-saving option, as well, since you might get a cheaper flight home from where you are to a different location. In cases like this, you might be able to book a quicker and budget-friendlier way to get back to your home. For example, if you fly out of Fort Lauderdale to a different state, like Texas, and then fly back to Miami instead of Fort Lauderdale, it might be cheaper to book that airfare. Then, hop on the Brightline train or Tri-Rail back to Fort Lauderdale. While this is effective in the U.S., it's especially useful in European countries where the train transit system is far more connected than in America. A little flexibility with airports and routes can turn a pricey trip into a well-thought-out, penny-pinching adventure.
Other travel tips that can save you money when booking your flight
Beyond airport flexibility, there are several ways to stretch your travel budget further, and one of the easiest tricks is booking at the right time. Sometimes the cheapest international flights can be booked 18 to 29 days before the plane takes off. Thursdays are the cheapest days to travel for international flights, and Sunday is the cheapest day to book your flight.
Low-cost carriers are another option, but make sure to factor in all fees, including baggage, seat selection, and meals. Comparing the total cost, rather than just the base fare, ensures you're truly getting a bargain. With these, you should also be open to layovers or multi-city trips. Sometimes adding a short stopover can significantly reduce your ticket price, and it can even allow you to visit another city along the way. You can also use rewards and points strategically, such as those accumulated on a Chase credit card, as they can turn flights that might otherwise be expensive into nearly free trips.
As a final tip, you might sometimes notice a flight price drop after you have reserved it. Check out our secret to negotiating a partial refund when this happens.