Nestled In Louisiana's Rolling Hills Is A Charming Small Town With A Scenic Lake State Park
For many people, Louisiana may be best known for lively events like Mardi Gras and iconic spots like New Orleans' French Quarter. Visitors to the boot-shaped state shouldn't stop there, though, as there are many small, charming towns that showcase the same southern hospitality you'll find in the Big Easy, but in a much calmer space. Nature and history are plentiful in areas like Homer, which is nestled in the rolling hills of the northernmost part of the state.
The town of Homer was established in 1850 and was named after the Greek poet of the same name. History buffs can visit the Herbert S. Ford Memorial Museum to learn about the area's interesting past. It is housed in a late 19th century hotel and has a variety of exhibits that showcase the Native Americans, early pioneers, the Louisiana and North West Railroad, and more. Make sure to make a stop by the town's courthouse, too — it dates back to 1860 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Even with Homer's fascinating history, you can't visit without experiencing its outdoor activities. There you'll find Lake Claiborne State Park — an underrated Louisiana state park that has a scenic lake. This Tripadvisor reviewer described it as a, "Hidden paradise in Louisiana. Quiet, secluded, clear water and great for water sport and fishing. Great state park with many trailer and tent camping spots."
Experiencing the great outdoors at Lake Claiborne State Park in Homer, Louisiana
The main draw to Homer is Lake Claiborne State Park. Anglers love this lake, as it's stocked with a variety of fish including bass, catfish, crappie, bream, and more. There's a fishing pier onsite, but if you want to get out on the water, you can also launch your boat from there. No boat? No problem. They also rent boats at the park — including flat bottom boats, canoes, and kayaks. While boating, fishing, and skiing are popular there, those hoping to jump in the water and cool off will be happy to know there's also a nice swimming area with a sandy beach — and it's safely separated from the boaters. The folks who run Claiborne take pride in its water quality, making this an even more appealing choice for those looking for water-based fun where they can spread out across the lake's 6,400 acres.
Although the lake is the star of the show at Lake Claiborne State Park, you don't even have to get in the water to have a great time there. It has six hiking and biking trails; the shortest is less than ⅕ of a mile, and the longest is a 6-mile trek. Whichever path you choose, just be on the lookout for the wide variety of wildlife and birds that reside within the park. If you're into disc golf, you'll like this park, too. It has the highest-ranked courses in the entire state.
Places to stay in Homer, Louisiana and how to get there
For those looking to stay a few days at Lake Claiborne State Park, there are a few options. If you want more comfort, you may prefer to rent one of the two-bedroom cabins, but there's also a primitive camping area. If you're bringing an RV, you'll find a range of campsites — some with water and electrical hookups, and some without. This Google reviewer was happy with her spot and shared, "What a beautiful park & a large, gorgeous lake! ... Our camping site #50 was level & we had a nice view through the trees to the lake. I was very pleased to find clothes washers & dryers at the bath house. Also, the showers were clean and there was plenty of hot water!!!"
Those flying in for a visit can fly into Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV), rent a car, and drive there in about an hour. On your way, you can make a stop in Minden — the South's friendliest city. If you don't want to stay at Lake Claiborne State Park, you may also choose to stay in Minden. Homer only has a couple of motels, but Minden is about 30 minutes away and has a few more options — including the Huffman House Bed and Breakfast, a historic Queen Anne home that dates back to the early 1900s.