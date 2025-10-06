Coastal Rhode Island's Geological Natural Wonder Carved By The Sea Is An Impressive Spectacle To Witness

In Newport, Rhode Island, it's easy to fill every hour with tours of New England's most extravagant mansions or strolls along the breathtaking beaches and vistas of the Newport Cliff Walk and call it a day. However, it's worth saving an hour for a visit to the natural wonder that is Purgatory Chasm, less than 2 miles from the Cliff Walk in next-door Middletown. Along the east side of the peninsula jutting south into the Sachuest Bay — in view of Second Beach — find a deep but narrow chasm more than 150 feet deep, 120 feet long, and 10 feet wide that leads to the sea. It was shaped by glaciers thousands of years ago, and the process is ongoing as the waves slowly wear down the rock and widen the gap.

If it looks something from an old gothic novel, you won't be far off. Indeed, the local name "Lover's Leap" points to legends about the rocky cleft. In one boy-meets-girl story that supposedly dates back to the summer of 1848, the girl asks the boy to prove his love by leaping the chasm. He does, but promptly realizes the raw deal, tips his hat, and walks away, leaving her to a lifetime of sorrow over what could have been. Another legend speaks of a Native American man falling to his death in pursuit of a young woman, spawning ghost stories. Both stories may be fictitious, but hard — and potentially fatal — reality awaits anyone attempting a similar leap today.