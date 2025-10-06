Coastal Rhode Island's Geological Natural Wonder Carved By The Sea Is An Impressive Spectacle To Witness
In Newport, Rhode Island, it's easy to fill every hour with tours of New England's most extravagant mansions or strolls along the breathtaking beaches and vistas of the Newport Cliff Walk and call it a day. However, it's worth saving an hour for a visit to the natural wonder that is Purgatory Chasm, less than 2 miles from the Cliff Walk in next-door Middletown. Along the east side of the peninsula jutting south into the Sachuest Bay — in view of Second Beach — find a deep but narrow chasm more than 150 feet deep, 120 feet long, and 10 feet wide that leads to the sea. It was shaped by glaciers thousands of years ago, and the process is ongoing as the waves slowly wear down the rock and widen the gap.
If it looks something from an old gothic novel, you won't be far off. Indeed, the local name "Lover's Leap" points to legends about the rocky cleft. In one boy-meets-girl story that supposedly dates back to the summer of 1848, the girl asks the boy to prove his love by leaping the chasm. He does, but promptly realizes the raw deal, tips his hat, and walks away, leaving her to a lifetime of sorrow over what could have been. Another legend speaks of a Native American man falling to his death in pursuit of a young woman, spawning ghost stories. Both stories may be fictitious, but hard — and potentially fatal — reality awaits anyone attempting a similar leap today.
Waterside Sights in Middletown
The better option is to simply enjoy the geologic history and sea views. And it's easy, too. Simple pull into the small parking lot on Tuckerman Avenue, near the junction with Purgatory Road and Paradise Avenue, and walk about 100 yards toward the water and through the trees to reach the chasm. From here, enjoy the views of the bay and nearby Second Beach, although you may see an intrepid few leaping into the water from the sloping cliffs. Here, the Purgatory Chasm trail ends, but those of surer footing and footwear may scramble over the rough terrain northward toward the beach, where it begins to flatten out.
As will become obvious with any further exploration of Middletown, Purgatory Chasm is just one pearl in a chain of natural sights along the water. Just a half-mile south is the Wolcott Ave. Waterfront Public Access Point, with a small, white-sand beach with waterfront views. Even closer is Second Beach, one of the five best beaches In Rhode Island. The mile-long stretch of south-facing sand comes with all the family fixings, including a concession stand, grills, picnic tables, bathrooms, a changing area, and showers. The beach is also a surfer favorite, with many — including kitesurfers and windsurfers — riding the waves along "Surfer's End," on the west side. It's also a contender for Rhode Island's best surf beach and a perfect summer getaway with modern amenities and endless beauty.