Florida's Under-The-Radar City Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Has Hiking, Biking, And Historic Charm
Mostly surrounded by water, Florida has an abundance of aquatic fun. However, it's also earning notoriety for its hiking and biking trails. There are nearly two dozen towns across the state that have earned the esteemed honor of being named an official Florida Trail Town — a special designation awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Among those are Palatka, a Florida trail town that has ravines and lush foliage, and Vilano Beach, whose trails extend into the waterways of the Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail. DeBary is another special trail town that is situated between Orlando and Daytona Beach. DeBary is unique because it's the spot where three of Florida's major trails converge: the Coast-to-Coast Trail, the Heart of Florida Trail, and the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop. From this one town, hikers, bikers, skaters, and rollerbladers can access over 600 miles of trails that stretch out across the state. Paddling trails offer even more diversity for outdoor enthusiasts there.
This charming town has deep historical roots, too. The DeBary Hall Historic Site is a Victorian home from the 1800s that was the hunting estate of the town's namesake — Frederick deBary. When you tour the home, you can also see a film that shares the history of the St. Johns River and deBary's role in helping develop the area. DeBary Hall is situated alongside the Spring-to-Spring Trail, and the visitor's center is a great stopping point for people as they're exploring the trail.
Exploring trails and waterways in DeBary
Nature-lovers will want to make a visit to Gemini Springs Park, which has hiking and biking trails, a fishing dock, primitive tent camping, and scenic springs (although swimming isn't allowed). Even better, there's no charge for those wanting to spend a day at Gemini Springs. This Tripadvisor reviewer was shocked by that and said, "A truly surprising park considering that it is free. The springs are simply magnificent, surrounded by tall trees. There were lots of trails, picnic areas, and toilets. We saw an alligator and several birds. I recommend... a picnic or [walking] your dog." If your pup is hyped up and wants some off-leash fun, you can also take them to the onsite, fenced dog park that has two sections — one for small dogs, and the other for larger canines.
Those bringing along a boat or RV have other spots to explore in DeBary, too. Lake Monroe Park has more trails, a playground, a fishing dock, and a volleyball court. It's free to visit, and at the time of writing, it only costs $2 to launch your boat. The park also has campsites that can accommodate tents and RVs. Those seeking easy access to the water also have another option — Highbanks Marina and Camp Resort, which is located alongside the St. Johns River. It has a campground and marina, but if you don't have a boat, no problem — you can rent one there.
Planning your visit to DeBary, Florida
If sleeping under the stars isn't your thing, there are other lodging options in the area. There is a Hampton Inn in DeBary, but in about 10-15 minutes you can also drive to nearby cities like Orange City and Sanford, a cute Florida lake town with a brick-paved downtown. Both have additional hotels to choose from.
If you're staying elsewhere in central Florida, you can make a day trip to this under-the-radar city via central Florida's SunRail train. You can hop on the train in cities such as Orlando, Kissimmee, DeLand, and Winter Park. The DeBary station is located close to Gemini Springs and Lake Monroe Park, making it easy to arrive by train and immediately start your outdoor adventures. You can even bring your bike on the SunRail if you want to cycle DeBary's winding trails.
Visiting from far away? Try to find a flight into the closest airport to DeBary – Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB). It's only about 20 minutes away. Not only is it close to the trail town, but it's also one of Florida's most affordable airports. If you can't find a good flight (options are quite limited), you can fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) or Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). Both are less than an hour from DeBary.