Florida's Under-The-Radar City Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Has Hiking, Biking, And Historic Charm

Mostly surrounded by water, Florida has an abundance of aquatic fun. However, it's also earning notoriety for its hiking and biking trails. There are nearly two dozen towns across the state that have earned the esteemed honor of being named an official Florida Trail Town — a special designation awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Among those are Palatka, a Florida trail town that has ravines and lush foliage, and Vilano Beach, whose trails extend into the waterways of the Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail. DeBary is another special trail town that is situated between Orlando and Daytona Beach. DeBary is unique because it's the spot where three of Florida's major trails converge: the Coast-to-Coast Trail, the Heart of Florida Trail, and the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop. From this one town, hikers, bikers, skaters, and rollerbladers can access over 600 miles of trails that stretch out across the state. Paddling trails offer even more diversity for outdoor enthusiasts there.

This charming town has deep historical roots, too. The DeBary Hall Historic Site is a Victorian home from the 1800s that was the hunting estate of the town's namesake — Frederick deBary. When you tour the home, you can also see a film that shares the history of the St. Johns River and deBary's role in helping develop the area. DeBary Hall is situated alongside the Spring-to-Spring Trail, and the visitor's center is a great stopping point for people as they're exploring the trail.