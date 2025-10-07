Utah's 'Gateway To Antelope Island' Is A Wonderland Of Lakeside Hikes, Roaming Bison, And Open Adventure

Salt Lake City takes its name from the Great Salt Lake, a large and beautiful saltwater lake that's bordered by mountains. While the city itself is located a little farther from the lake, both Antelope Island and Syracuse sit right on its shoreline. That means that both these places offer excellent opportunities for lakeside exploration, views, and hiking.

Discover the unique ecosystems that thrive along the lake's shoreline while walking along the boardwalk trail at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Syracuse. If you're in the mood for a more challenging hike or you want to maximize your opportunities to see bison, it's best to head over to Antelope Island State Park. While on the island, bear in mind that it's quite common to see bison everywhere from roads to trails owing to their large population. In other words, don't worry about not finding them — you'll have many opportunities to see them just by driving or wandering around on foot.

For an easy stroll in the state park with great views of the lake and mountains, be sure to check out the 5-mile Lakeside Loop, which takes under two hours to complete. For even more dramatic and sweeping views, try the steeper but exceptionally rewarding Frary Peak Trail. This one is about 7 miles in length and takes about 4.5 hours to complete; it leads to the highest point on Antelope Island.