Utah's 'Gateway To Antelope Island' Is A Wonderland Of Lakeside Hikes, Roaming Bison, And Open Adventure
When most travelers think of Utah, they envision major national parks like Zion and Canyonlands. People don't realize that the Beehive State is actually home to Antelope Island State Park, one of the five best parks besides Yellowstone where you can see freely roaming bison. Besides being a happy place for bison, Antelope Island is strikingly located on the edge of Utah's Great Salt Lake and is an uncrowded destination full of scenic trails and unspoiled nature. We recommend that you base yourself in the nearby town of Syracuse if you want to spend some time exploring this amazing outdoor destination.
Known as the "gateway to Antelope Island," Syracuse is only a 30-minute drive from Antelope Island State Park as well as being 30 minutes from Salt Lake City. This is great news for out-of-state travelers, who can fly into the Salt Lake City International Airport, known as the easiest airport to navigate in the Southwestern U.S. In addition to allowing convenient access to all your adventures in Antelope Island State Park, Syracuse offers plenty of comfortable hotels (both chains and independently owned) and interesting restaurants serving cuisines ranging from Thai and Japanese to pizza and classic American diner fare.
Not-to-miss hikes in Syracuse and Antelope Island
Salt Lake City takes its name from the Great Salt Lake, a large and beautiful saltwater lake that's bordered by mountains. While the city itself is located a little farther from the lake, both Antelope Island and Syracuse sit right on its shoreline. That means that both these places offer excellent opportunities for lakeside exploration, views, and hiking.
Discover the unique ecosystems that thrive along the lake's shoreline while walking along the boardwalk trail at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Syracuse. If you're in the mood for a more challenging hike or you want to maximize your opportunities to see bison, it's best to head over to Antelope Island State Park. While on the island, bear in mind that it's quite common to see bison everywhere from roads to trails owing to their large population. In other words, don't worry about not finding them — you'll have many opportunities to see them just by driving or wandering around on foot.
For an easy stroll in the state park with great views of the lake and mountains, be sure to check out the 5-mile Lakeside Loop, which takes under two hours to complete. For even more dramatic and sweeping views, try the steeper but exceptionally rewarding Frary Peak Trail. This one is about 7 miles in length and takes about 4.5 hours to complete; it leads to the highest point on Antelope Island.
Other outdoor adventures in and around Syracuse
Another popular activity in Syracuse and Antelope Island is birding. In particular, birders will appreciate the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Syracuse. Encompassing a staggering 4,400 acres of wetlands, the preserve is home to a stunning variety of birds, including species like American avocets, black-necked stilts, white-faced ibis, along with waterfowl such as redhead, cinnamon teal, mallard, and gadwall. Many of the area's 10 million migratory birds travel between northern parts of the Arctic and Central and South America and stop to rest at this preserve and other parts of Utah along the way.
In addition to engaging in land-based activities, warm-weather visitors can also get out into the water. The Great Salt Lake is a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing in summer when lake levels are high enough. Bridger Bay Beach in Antelope Island State Park is one great option for swimming, and it also has picnic pavilions and nearby showers for rinsing off the salt water at the end of the day.
If you want to fully immerse yourself in nature, you can also camp at Antelope Island State Park instead of staying in town. The park has five different campgrounds as well as several backcountry sites. Besides being able to savor longer-lasting lake views, campers here can enjoy wonderful stargazing due to the area's dark night skies.