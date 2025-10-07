This Clever AllTrails Feature Helps Hikers Identify Plants, Insects, And Potential Hazards On Any Trail

Have you ever been hiking and brushed up against an unfamiliar plant that might be poison ivy? With limited cell service, it can often be difficult to get immediate answers while out on a trail. Even when you know the warning signs that a route may not be beginner-friendly, nature can be unpredictable. Now the popular hiking app, AllTrails, is making it easy to instantly identify unknown plants, insects, and potential hazards in real time.

The new Outdoor Lens feature lets hikers get instant answers on the trail. Simply snap a photo of a plant, fungus, or insect, and the app uses AI image recognition to identify it. Each identification comes with a brief description and a list of what else it could be. The app keeps track of everything you've identified in a digital logbook. And if you're offline, the app will keep the scan and identify it when you're back online. But it's important to note that while the new AllTrails feature is a helpful way to quickly figure out what you're looking at on the trail, it's not a safety tool. The app identifies the object in front of you, but won't tell you if a plant or mushroom is safe to touch or eat.