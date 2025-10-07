This Clever AllTrails Feature Helps Hikers Identify Plants, Insects, And Potential Hazards On Any Trail
Have you ever been hiking and brushed up against an unfamiliar plant that might be poison ivy? With limited cell service, it can often be difficult to get immediate answers while out on a trail. Even when you know the warning signs that a route may not be beginner-friendly, nature can be unpredictable. Now the popular hiking app, AllTrails, is making it easy to instantly identify unknown plants, insects, and potential hazards in real time.
The new Outdoor Lens feature lets hikers get instant answers on the trail. Simply snap a photo of a plant, fungus, or insect, and the app uses AI image recognition to identify it. Each identification comes with a brief description and a list of what else it could be. The app keeps track of everything you've identified in a digital logbook. And if you're offline, the app will keep the scan and identify it when you're back online. But it's important to note that while the new AllTrails feature is a helpful way to quickly figure out what you're looking at on the trail, it's not a safety tool. The app identifies the object in front of you, but won't tell you if a plant or mushroom is safe to touch or eat.
Outdoor Lens requires an AllTrails subscription
Unfortunately, the Outdoor Lens isn't free. AllTrails offers a basic version of its app at no cost, but subscribing unlocks even more features for nature enthusiasts. The Plus subscription, which costs $35.99 a year, includes offline maps, live location sharing, and an ad-free experience. For $79.99 a year, the Peak subscription adds the Outdoor Lens along with trail condition updates, crowd-traffic maps, and the ability to build custom routes, giving hikers everything they need to explore more confidently.
Beyond convenience, these features enhance both safety and enjoyment on the trails. The newest additions to the app, paired with easy mnemonics that could save your life when hiking, make stepping into the wilderness feel less intimidating. Whether you're taking in the wild beauty on one of the hidden trails of Arizona's Sky Islands or on a famous national park path, it is important to know what you might come across. With nearly 85 percent of people in North America allergic to poison ivy, using the Outdoor Lens to know if you're stepping into a patch could be the difference between a peaceful hike and an itchy week.