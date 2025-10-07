This Friendly Kansas City Is A Peaceful Lakeside Escape With Birdwatching Trails And Big-Hearted Festivals
There's more to Kansas than open prairies. The Sunflower State also has plenty of aquatic landmarks that attract visitors all year-round. These eye-catching sites include the Cowley County Waterfall, which is one of America's most beautiful waterfalls with its limestone formations and steady flow.
There's also Wilson Lake in the Smoky Hills, surrounded by red rock bluffs, and known for its crystal clear waters and bike trails. And in East-Central Kansas, you can find the 200-acre Lake Miola, which borders the city of Paola – a small but vibrant community known for its festivals and birding activity. Lake Miola offers amenities like hiking trails, boating, and lakeside campsites.
Paola is located just 51 minutes south of Kansas City on US Highway 169, making it a convenient weekend destination. Visitors can choose from several lodging options, including the Paola Inn and Suites, which offers pet-friendly rooms, free breakfast, high-speed internet, an outdoor pool, and a hot tub. For a more personal experience, Canaan Oaks Bed & Breakfast features custom-decorated rooms, some with private decks, a shared kitchen and sitting area, and full breakfast service.
Explore Paola's birdwatching trails
Paola's trail network is a popular choice for birdwatchers thanks to its lakefront access, varied terrain, and steady seasonal activity. At Lake Miola, the Miola Lake Loop draws hikers and birders alike to its 6.4-mile circuit. The trail features a manageable 58-foot elevation gain and mixes gravel paths with shaded woodland edges. One trail reviewer noted on AllTrails that there was an abundance of orioles on the loop, writing, "This is a good place to see much more than the common crow."
The lake breeze, combined with open water and aviary views, makes the experience of the Miola Lake Loop enjoyable without the need for extensive hiking gear. Facilities, including restrooms, are available along the west side, and dogs are allowed on a leash. In the wider Paola area, Hillsdale Lake is also known for its birding spots. The Bluebird Trail, a 7.7-mile out-and-back path, is popular for its wildlife sightings, though portions are close to roads and may feel more like walking through a park.
The shorter Hidden Springs Trail covers 1.6 miles and includes boardwalks, bridges, and some steep sections. Reviewers have reported sightings of eagles, hawks, and numerous smaller species. However, they also note that insect repellent is a must-have during warmer months. From Common Goldeneyes to Black Terns, the region's mix of wooded, grassy, and lakeside habitats ensures a broad range of species can be spotted year-round. This makes the city of Paola a good destination for avid birdwatchers who don't want to travel to more crowded sites, like the five best national parks in America for bird lovers.
Get dancing at the Paola Roots Festival
Paola's Roots Festival is one of the longest-running celebrations in the region, now in its 36th year. Held in the city's downtown Park Square every August, the two-day festival combines live music, family-friendly entertainment, and many of Kansas' signature dishes like barbecue, cinnamon rolls, and chili.
Originally founded to spotlight local talent, the event continues that tradition today, boasting a lineup of regional musicians across multiple genres. Previous Roots Festival lineups have included artists such as Trampled Under Foot, Samantha Fish, The Mavericks, and Paul Thorn, highlighting the event's focus on blues, rock, and roots music.
Beyond music, the festival is also a perfect day out for food lovers. The East Central Kansas State BBQ Championship, sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, takes place on-site. Now in its 30th official year, the competition draws up to 70 teams competing in five KCBS categories: Chicken, ribs, pork butt, beef brisket, and sausage. General admission is $10 on Friday, $15 on Saturday, or $25 for a two-day pass. Visitors can bring their own lawn chairs and coolers. Alcohol is allowed for those 21 and older, though glass containers are prohibited. With its consistent turnout and strong community support, the Roots Festival remains Paola's most anticipated annual event.