This Friendly Kansas City Is A Peaceful Lakeside Escape With Birdwatching Trails And Big-Hearted Festivals

There's more to Kansas than open prairies. The Sunflower State also has plenty of aquatic landmarks that attract visitors all year-round. These eye-catching sites include the Cowley County Waterfall, which is one of America's most beautiful waterfalls with its limestone formations and steady flow.

There's also Wilson Lake in the Smoky Hills, surrounded by red rock bluffs, and known for its crystal clear waters and bike trails. And in East-Central Kansas, you can find the 200-acre Lake Miola, which borders the city of Paola – a small but vibrant community known for its festivals and birding activity. Lake Miola offers amenities like hiking trails, boating, and lakeside campsites.

Paola is located just 51 minutes south of Kansas City on US Highway 169, making it a convenient weekend destination. Visitors can choose from several lodging options, including the Paola Inn and Suites, which offers pet-friendly rooms, free breakfast, high-speed internet, an outdoor pool, and a hot tub. For a more personal experience, Canaan Oaks Bed & Breakfast features custom-decorated rooms, some with private decks, a shared kitchen and sitting area, and full breakfast service.