Michigan's Unique Paddler's Inn Is The Gateway To On-The-Water Adventures On Lake Superior
The coast of Lake Superior is home to some otherworldly-looking seashores that should be on every kayaker's bucket list. The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is stunning to explore by land, with sandstone cliffs, caves, and pillars. But you'll get an entirely different perspective from the water that's absolutely spectacular. Avid kayakers and canoers flock to the area to paddle along the rock formations just off the shores of Munising, Michigan.
The area around Munising is perfect for a group or family kayaking trip through pristine waters past breathtaking waterfalls along Michigan's Upper Peninsula. When it comes to planning accommodations for a larger group, Paddler's Inn, located just five miles from Munising, is the perfect base camp for water adventures. Located in Christmas, Michigan, the inn is a stone's throw from Grand Island, another incredible destination for kayaking (and an offshore part of the Hiawatha National Forest). If you'd like to do some exploring on the land, Grand Island has beautiful beaches and untouched forest, or just 10 minutes from the Paddler's Inn, the mainland portion of the National Forest offers even more hiking opportunities.
What Paddler's Inn offers guests
Paddler's Inn has rooms designed for group travelers and has a classic, lodge-like atmosphere with fire pits and a library reading room. Guests have their choice of several different motel accommodations, ranging from standard rooms with carved wooden bunk beds (that can sleep up to five people) to suites (that can fit six) and private cottages (up to seven people). For something a little different, yurts are available that can sleep up to five people, and they come fitted with private porches, refrigerators, microwaves, beautiful wood furnishings, and private decks.
The Inn also offers all-inclusive packages that include guided kayaking tours, lunch cruises to Grand Island, three-nights' accommodations, and meals at a local restaurant, or you can book tours individually. If you're flying into the area, the closet commercial airport is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, which has a handful of flights and is less than an hour's drive time from Paddler's Inn. Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport is about a three hour drive, and has more variety of flight options. If you're driving in, the Upper Peninsula has an incredible scenic byway with waterfalls, verdant forests, and views of Lake Superior. Known as the Black River Scenic Byway, the 15-mile stretch can be found within the Ottawa National Forest, and should not be missed, particularly if you're visiting during the fall.