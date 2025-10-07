Michigan's Unique Paddler's Inn Is The Gateway To On-The-Water Adventures On Lake Superior

The coast of Lake Superior is home to some otherworldly-looking seashores that should be on every kayaker's bucket list. The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is stunning to explore by land, with sandstone cliffs, caves, and pillars. But you'll get an entirely different perspective from the water that's absolutely spectacular. Avid kayakers and canoers flock to the area to paddle along the rock formations just off the shores of Munising, Michigan.

The area around Munising is perfect for a group or family kayaking trip through pristine waters past breathtaking waterfalls along Michigan's Upper Peninsula. When it comes to planning accommodations for a larger group, Paddler's Inn, located just five miles from Munising, is the perfect base camp for water adventures. Located in Christmas, Michigan, the inn is a stone's throw from Grand Island, another incredible destination for kayaking (and an offshore part of the Hiawatha National Forest). If you'd like to do some exploring on the land, Grand Island has beautiful beaches and untouched forest, or just 10 minutes from the Paddler's Inn, the mainland portion of the National Forest offers even more hiking opportunities.