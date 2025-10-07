Between Milan And Venice Is Italy's Underrated City With Beautiful, Historic Ruins And Stunning Architecture

Ask most travelers about Northern Italy, and they'll reel off the classics — Milan for alta moda, Venice for canals (here are the most underrated and most intriguing parts of the city, according to Rick Steves), and Verona for Juliet's legendary balcony. But mention Brescia, and chances are you'll get a blank stare. This is quite a pity, considering that this city of nearly 200,000 people boasts one of the richest histories in the region.

Brescia is nicknamed La Leonessa d'Italia (literally, "the Lioness of Italy") — a title popularized by Italy's first Nobel laureate in Literature, Giosuè Carducci, to honor the city's courageous stand against Austrian troops during the Ten Days of Brescia in 1849. This Lombard city truly feels like an open-air museum. From the splendidly maintained Roman Capitolium and theater — part of a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back to a time when the city was known as Brixia — you can walk to the medieval Brescia Castle, strategically built atop Cidneo hill. This castle's nickname, Falcone d'Italia, was inspired by yet another animal — a falcon — as it looms over the landscape as a falcon would do in flight. Then there are the Renaissance piazzas lined with elegant palazzi and two cathedrals, one old and one new, facing each other in the same square.

And the best part? Brescia still feels refreshingly local. In the city's charming trattorie, you can savor traditional dishes like casoncelli, stuffed egg pasta filled with aged cheese, breadcrumbs, herbs, and, in many modern versions, meat, typically served with melted butter, sage leaves, and an additional sprinkle of cheese. For an even heartier dish, spiedo bresciano features skewered meats such as pork, chicken, and rabbit slowly roasted over a spit and basted with butter. In addition, you can sip world-class Franciacorta sparkling wine from vineyards located just minutes away, or hop on a short train to Lake Garda and visit the incredibly well-preserved Scaligero Castle in Sirmione.