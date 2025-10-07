New York's Remote State Park Close To The Canadian Border Is A Serene Camping Location With Ethereal Views

While there's no official swimming beach at Long Point State Park, most campers can access the water and swim directly from their campsites. This is a unique feature of the park, as many of the most beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes have designated areas only for swimming, but always be safe when sharing the water with boats. The protected harbor of Chaumont Bay makes for incredible boating opportunities from Long Point. Water access is available from docks and boat launches for kayaking, canoeing, and boating on beautiful Lake Ontario. At the time of this writing, docks are closed for repairs until further notice, but boat launches remain open and accessible to campers and day-use visitors. The entire park is open for day use from sunrise to sunset, and the boat launches are open year-round from dawn to dusk.

Fishing and wildlife viewing are among the other popular park activities. Anglers can hope to reel in species like king salmon, rainbow trout, Northern pike, small and largemouth bass, walleye, and carp. For wildlife lovers, Long Point offers excellent birdwatching. Great blue herons, common terns, and Arctic terns are some of the rare bird species that like to make a pit stop in the park on their migration from Canada and the Atlantic Coast. Whether you're angling from the dock, watching sunsets over the bay, or exploring secret villages hidden on Lake Ontario's shores, this corner of the Thousand Islands allows visitors to truly enjoy the serene side of lake life.