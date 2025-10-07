Oregon's Forest-Top Hideaway Is A Camping Dream With 360 Views, Nearby Trails, And Unmatched Stargazing
Malheur National Forest is an intensely beautiful wilderness in Oregon's Blue Mountains with unbelievable views of alpine lakes, high desert grasslands, dense pine forests, and towering peaks. You can see many natural landscapes here that you will never forget, but the most incredible view might not be of anything on land. After the sun sinks behind the mountains, the forest, far from the lights of cities and towns, gets extremely dark — darker than you can experience in most of the inhabited world. An unbelievably bright tapestry of glowing stars emerges above. When you're under the tree canopy, you can't see this brilliant night sky, but there is one location in the forest that provides both unmatched stargazing and a luxurious retreat in the midst of the wilderness: Fall Mountain Lookout Cabin.
This tower, located in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness region of Malheur National Forest, is the perfect home base for anyone looking to spend the night in the forest and hit the trails in the morning. It's a lot more than a place to crash, though. Standing 18 feet high in the treetops, this one-room building lets you see the views above Malheur National Forest without having to climb to the top of Strawberry Mountain (though you can, if you're up for the challenge — the Strawberry Mountain trail is in the same area and takes you to some stunning views). Seeing the mountains meet the sky out the windows from the moment you wake up is worth booking this cozy cabin on its own, but after night falls, you'll have the unique opportunity to admire the stars shining on this remarkable wilderness while you're comfortable and warm in bed.
What to expect from the Fall Mountain Lookout Cabin
There are five cabins for rent inside the Malheur National Forest, but what sets the Fall Mountain Lookout Cabin apart is the fact that it's elevated above the trees and has windows on every wall, allowing you to see out in every direction. That, along with the forest's pristine night skies and low levels of light pollution, makes it one of the best places for stargazing.
There are also many gorgeous but challenging trails in this area, so the cabin makes a great spot for experienced hikers to relax before making their way to the 6.9-mile Strawberry Lake and Little Strawberry Lake Trail or the 8.2-mile Slide Lake Trail. However, if you want to see the views without having to pack your hiking poles, the cabin has a full catwalk on every side. Stand outside and feel the breeze blow in from across the mountains.
The cabin is a single 14-by-14-foot room, so don't expect to find a hotel suite here. However, there is a comfortable futon, electricity, a stove, and a fridge. It could be the perfect place to find an antidote to loneliness with a solo camping trip, or a private, romantic spot to connect with your partner while gazing up at the stars. Incredibly, this unique getaway is only $40 per night. You're allowed to stay a full two weeks at a time, but if you're hoping to book a chunk of time, you should make sure to book six months in advance when bookings open up to ensure that you get the dates you want.