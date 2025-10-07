Oregon's Forest-Top Hideaway Is A Camping Dream With 360 Views, Nearby Trails, And Unmatched Stargazing

Malheur National Forest is an intensely beautiful wilderness in Oregon's Blue Mountains with unbelievable views of alpine lakes, high desert grasslands, dense pine forests, and towering peaks. You can see many natural landscapes here that you will never forget, but the most incredible view might not be of anything on land. After the sun sinks behind the mountains, the forest, far from the lights of cities and towns, gets extremely dark — darker than you can experience in most of the inhabited world. An unbelievably bright tapestry of glowing stars emerges above. When you're under the tree canopy, you can't see this brilliant night sky, but there is one location in the forest that provides both unmatched stargazing and a luxurious retreat in the midst of the wilderness: Fall Mountain Lookout Cabin.

This tower, located in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness region of Malheur National Forest, is the perfect home base for anyone looking to spend the night in the forest and hit the trails in the morning. It's a lot more than a place to crash, though. Standing 18 feet high in the treetops, this one-room building lets you see the views above Malheur National Forest without having to climb to the top of Strawberry Mountain (though you can, if you're up for the challenge — the Strawberry Mountain trail is in the same area and takes you to some stunning views). Seeing the mountains meet the sky out the windows from the moment you wake up is worth booking this cozy cabin on its own, but after night falls, you'll have the unique opportunity to admire the stars shining on this remarkable wilderness while you're comfortable and warm in bed.