This Georgia City Is A Cozy Destination Filled With Local Art, Music, And Eateries

There are plenty of great things to do in Georgia, whether it's enjoying Atlanta's rich food scene or the historic architecture of Savannah. But if you want to venture beyond the major cities, you'll find more of the Peach State's small-town culture and natural landscapes — northern Georgia is home to the Appalachian Mountains, after all. In fact, if you head a little south of Atlanta, you'll reach Fort Valley, "the peach capital of the world," full of scenic orchards and farm getaways. Farther south is the cozy small city of Fitzgerald, which boasts local art, music, and excellent eateries.

Fitzgerald is filled with museums and even hosts an annual event called the Wild Chicken Festival, making it a fun stop on any Georgia trip. This artsy city sits in south-central Georgia, which makes it a bit harder to reach than most. If you fly into Atlanta — be careful, though, as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the most crowded in the country during the holidays – the drive to Fitzgerald takes nearly three hours. There are also a few regional airports closer to the city. If you're looking for another major option, Jacksonville International Airport is slightly nearer than Hartsfield-Jackson. Plus, starting your trip in Jacksonville also gives you the chance to explore Bulls Bay Preserve, an underrated nature park with miles of trails and waterfalls.