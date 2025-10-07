This Georgia City Is A Cozy Destination Filled With Local Art, Music, And Eateries
There are plenty of great things to do in Georgia, whether it's enjoying Atlanta's rich food scene or the historic architecture of Savannah. But if you want to venture beyond the major cities, you'll find more of the Peach State's small-town culture and natural landscapes — northern Georgia is home to the Appalachian Mountains, after all. In fact, if you head a little south of Atlanta, you'll reach Fort Valley, "the peach capital of the world," full of scenic orchards and farm getaways. Farther south is the cozy small city of Fitzgerald, which boasts local art, music, and excellent eateries.
Fitzgerald is filled with museums and even hosts an annual event called the Wild Chicken Festival, making it a fun stop on any Georgia trip. This artsy city sits in south-central Georgia, which makes it a bit harder to reach than most. If you fly into Atlanta — be careful, though, as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the most crowded in the country during the holidays – the drive to Fitzgerald takes nearly three hours. There are also a few regional airports closer to the city. If you're looking for another major option, Jacksonville International Airport is slightly nearer than Hartsfield-Jackson. Plus, starting your trip in Jacksonville also gives you the chance to explore Bulls Bay Preserve, an underrated nature park with miles of trails and waterfalls.
Enjoy local art and music in Fitzgerald, Georgia
Fitzgerald's Art and History District is a one-stop neighborhood for those looking to pair their travels with a side of culture. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council has done a tremendous job in bringing artists of all backgrounds into the local limelight by hosting shows at the Carnegie Center Gallery. This cultural beacon opened to the public in 1915 and today houses numerous pieces of regional and folk art within its historic walls. Reviewers on Tripadvisor are of the opinion that Carnie is a "huge gem" and that its exhibits and events are "class A."
Currently, the Carnegie Center is hosting a Creation Station event. When the flag is out, it signals to the community that anyone can stop by to make something original and fun. For a quirky experience, check out the Vintage Kitchen Museum. Open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the museum displays period products and public dwellings from bygone eras, including post offices, pharmacies, and barber shops. It's educational, fun, and immersive.
The Fitzgerald Grand Theatre is another iconic venue that fuels the town's creative spirit. Inspired by the opulent Art Deco motifs of the 1930s, the building hosts indoor and outdoor performances year-round. Fitzgerald also celebrates its famous Burmese chickens, which have roamed local pastures since the 1960s, with the annual Wild Chicken Festival. Typically held in March, the festival features live music, arts and crafts, food, and of course, a crowing contest.
Enjoy Fitzgerald's restaurants and eateries
Of course, you don't have to visit during the festival to enjoy Fitzgerald. The downtown area offers art, culture, and plenty of charm year-round. There are several phenomenal restaurants, including Cafe Budapest, Coastal Plain Barbecue Company, and Ms. Mott's Place LLC. Cafe Budapest was started by two Hungarian sisters who wanted to bring their country's hospitality and heart fare to the area. The menu features hot and cold sandwich options, classic salads and sides, and desserts such as rum punch cake, tiramisu, tres leches, and Black Forest.
The Coastal Plain Barbecue Company is a can't-miss spot for barbecue lovers. The establishment uses exclusively pecan wood to pit-smoke its meats, serving everything from pulled pork and brisket patty melts to pimento cheeseburgers and pork rib tips. One reviewer on Google wrote: "Excellent hidden gem here in Fitzgerald. Service and hospitality was great with a pretty cool dining area. Food was excellent, especially the smash burger because they have their own Big Mac/Burger sauce that is absolutely phenomenal. Be sure to stop in and check this place out, you will not be disappointed."
For classic soul food, Ms. Mott's Place LLC delivers. The menu highlights favorites such as fried chicken, cornbread, black-eyed peas, okra, baked mac and cheese, peach cobbler, and butternut cake. Occasionally, the restaurant also offers all-you-can-eat wings and fish specials for under $20.