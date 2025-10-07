People In This Midwest Flyover State Enjoy More Leisure Time Than Anywhere Else In America
If you're tired of the hustle and bustle and want to switch up your lifestyle, one under-the-radar state is starting to make headlines. WalletHub has named Nebraska as one of the happiest states in America in 2025. Residents here are reportedly enjoying more free time than anywhere else in America, striking a balance between work and relaxation that's increasingly rare nationwide.
With a slower pace of life, fewer urban pressures, and a strong sense of community, Nebraskans are finding ways to savor their days beyond the office. The study determined happiness based on community involvement, commute times, sleep habits, depression and divorce rates, and more. It found that Nebraska's affordable cost of living and shorter commute times contribute significantly to this lifestyle.
According to RentCafé, the cost of living in Nebraska is 4% lower than the national average, easing financial stress for residents. Unlike residents in states with larger metropolitan areas, Nebraskans spend less time stuck in traffic or stressed by housing costs, freeing up hours for hobbies, family, and outdoor activities. The state is home to cities and landscapes that are an adventurer's paradise, full of hikes, rivers, and canyons. In the Cornhusker State, residents prioritize leisure, creating ample opportunities to work to live rather than live to work.
Leisurely things to do in Nebraska
Nebraska is all about enjoying your free time to the fullest. For outdoor enthusiasts, the state offers endless opportunities to unwind in nature. Scenic trails, sprawling parks, and sparkling lakes invite hiking, biking, fishing, or simply soaking up the wide-open skies. Iconic spots like Chimney Rock, Scotts Bluff National Monument, and the Sandhills provide breathtaking views perfect for a slow, mindful escape.
In fact, Nebraska is home to one of the quietest places on Earth, the Niobrara Scenic River, a place where you can take a meditative stroll along the river trail. For the more daring traveler, the state offers more moderate hikes, too, such as Saddle Rock Trail, which also tops the list of the 10 Best Trails in Nebraska, according to AllTrails. City life in Lincoln and Omaha doesn't skimp on leisure either. Residents can linger over coffee at local cafés, explore farm-to-table dining, or spend weekends at cultural gems like the Joslyn Art Museum or the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Even small towns have their charm, with farmers' markets, seasonal festivals, and community events that bring people together. Whether it's stargazing in wide-open country skies, exploring local trails, or enjoying a quiet afternoon in a quaint café, Nebraska makes you realize leisure isn't just a hobby, but an essential part of daily living. Want to learn about more spots in Nebraska to visit? Check out this little-known Nebraska park with awe-inspiring rock views.