People In This Midwest Flyover State Enjoy More Leisure Time Than Anywhere Else In America

If you're tired of the hustle and bustle and want to switch up your lifestyle, one under-the-radar state is starting to make headlines. WalletHub has named Nebraska as one of the happiest states in America in 2025. Residents here are reportedly enjoying more free time than anywhere else in America, striking a balance between work and relaxation that's increasingly rare nationwide.

With a slower pace of life, fewer urban pressures, and a strong sense of community, Nebraskans are finding ways to savor their days beyond the office. The study determined happiness based on community involvement, commute times, sleep habits, depression and divorce rates, and more. It found that Nebraska's affordable cost of living and shorter commute times contribute significantly to this lifestyle.

According to RentCafé, the cost of living in Nebraska is 4% lower than the national average, easing financial stress for residents. Unlike residents in states with larger metropolitan areas, Nebraskans spend less time stuck in traffic or stressed by housing costs, freeing up hours for hobbies, family, and outdoor activities. The state is home to cities and landscapes that are an adventurer's paradise, full of hikes, rivers, and canyons. In the Cornhusker State, residents prioritize leisure, creating ample opportunities to work to live rather than live to work.