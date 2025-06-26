A Little-Known Nebraska Park Has Awe-Inspiring Rock Views Similar To Badlands Without The Crowds
When you think of a toadstool, the first thing that comes to your mind is probably some sort of mushroom, perhaps bright red with white spots. For geologists, though, a toadstool is something altogether bigger, sandier, and much longer-lasting. Also known as hoodoos, these formations occur when soft rock erodes below a harder, more erosion-resistant upper boulder, creating a feature in the landscape that resembles — you guessed it — a toadstool. You'll find them in places like South Dakota's Badlands National Park, one of America's best road trip destinations, or New Mexico's Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness, which brims with otherworldly jagged spires, colorful rock formations, and fossils. But there's another place you'll want to check out if you're hip to hoodoos: Nebraska's Toadstool Geologic Park.
Badlands get their name from the historic Lakota phrase "mako sica," which literally translates to "bad lands." It was a way to describe the harsh and unforgiving terrain in areas like modern-day Badlands National Park. Now, the term is broadly applied to similar landscapes where dramatic miniature deserts of sedimentary rock are revealed when the upper vegetation gives way to millions of years of erosion. The rocks in Toadstool Geologic Park, situated within the expansive Oglala National Grassland of northwestern Nebraska, are actually related to the same rocks found in Badlands National Park, and they formed a whopping 24 to 38 million years ago. Add this offbeat destination to your itinerary for awe-inspiring hikes, unique camping, and blissful refuge from the crowds at Badlands National Park.
Hike through ancient terrain in Toadstool Geologic Park
Toadstool Geologic Park is located near the small community of Crawford. Having a car is the best way to get around, allowing for scenic detours to destinations like Black Hills, South Dakota's hidden paradise for wine and adventure lovers. The park is around two hours south of Rapid City, North Dakota, making a perfect stopover on the way to Scotts Bluff, a massive national monument towering above Nebraska. As of this writing, day passes to Toadstool Geologic Park are only $3 per vehicle.
After the long drive from Rapid City, you'll probably be ready to stretch your legs. Head straight for the campground, where you'll find the trailhead to three of the park's hiking routes. If Rover's along for the ride, dogs are also allowed on all trails as long as they are leashed. The easiest route leads you past hoodoos, an ancient seismic fault, and even fossils if you're lucky. The U.S. Forest Service has a downloadable guide that directs visitors to prehistoric footprints and a timeline of the landscape's evolution.
Halfway along the interpretive loop, you can segue onto The Bison Trail, which continues up into a canyon and culminates at the Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center. It's a 3-mile walk one-way from the campground to the center, worth the trek to see an ancient bonebed, the final resting place of a large number of an extinct species of bison that remains a mystery to this day. Keep in mind that the research center is only open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Camp under the Nebraskan sky at Toadstool Geologic Park
Another wonderful impression of Nebraska's badlands is a jaunt along a 5-mile loop that hooks up briefly with The Great Plains Trail. A series of trails and backroads plotted by the Great Plains Trail Alliance, the route extends 2,200 miles from southern New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns National Park up to the Canadian border, where it branches into both North Dakota and Montana. When you start, follow the interpretive trail and head north through the stunning grassland and badlands landscape. After 1.5 miles, you'll run into Road 918, where you'll see signs to return to The Bison Trail and back to the campground.
Whether you're in your van, tent, or RV, Toadstool Geologic Park offers wonderful camping opportunities. There are only 12 sites available, each with a picnic table, standup grill, and a fire ring. There are also two ADA-accessible vault toilets, but it's important to note that there's no potable water, so make sure to bring enough to last your stay. The overnight rate is $15 for one vehicle and $7.50 per night for an additional vehicle, which includes the day pass fee. If you're looking for full hookups and further scenery around Nebraska National Forest, head an hour southwest to Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area, perfect for fishing, birdwatching, and stargazing.