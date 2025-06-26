A Little-Known Nebraska Park Has Awe-Inspiring Rock Views Similar To Badlands Without The Crowds

Toadstool Geologic Park is located near the small community of Crawford. Having a car is the best way to get around, allowing for scenic detours to destinations like Black Hills, South Dakota's hidden paradise for wine and adventure lovers. The park is around two hours south of Rapid City, North Dakota, making a perfect stopover on the way to Scotts Bluff, a massive national monument towering above Nebraska. As of this writing, day passes to Toadstool Geologic Park are only $3 per vehicle.

After the long drive from Rapid City, you'll probably be ready to stretch your legs. Head straight for the campground, where you'll find the trailhead to three of the park's hiking routes. If Rover's along for the ride, dogs are also allowed on all trails as long as they are leashed. The easiest route leads you past hoodoos, an ancient seismic fault, and even fossils if you're lucky. The U.S. Forest Service has a downloadable guide that directs visitors to prehistoric footprints and a timeline of the landscape's evolution.

Halfway along the interpretive loop, you can segue onto The Bison Trail, which continues up into a canyon and culminates at the Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center. It's a 3-mile walk one-way from the campground to the center, worth the trek to see an ancient bonebed, the final resting place of a large number of an extinct species of bison that remains a mystery to this day. Keep in mind that the research center is only open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.