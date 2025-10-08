Nestled Between Rome And Pisa Lies Italy's Overlooked Commune With Medieval Charm And Rich History

Tucked into the lush rolling slopes between Rome and Pisa (whose iconic tower is a wildly disappointing attraction), the commune of Chiusdino rises atop a hill between the Merse Valley and the Metalliferous Hills. It was founded in the Middle Ages and is famed for being the birthplace of Saint Galgano, a knight-turned-saint who gave up his sword and plunged it into a rock to show his change of heart. That sword can still be seen today at the Hermitage of Montesiepi.

Located in the Province of Siena, Chiusdino's history dates back to the Lombard period, when fortifications and small settlements started popping up in the area. Today, it still has medieval charm, with red and white brick buildings, stone alleys, and a centuries-old abbey like no other. While it's not as well-known as some of Tuscany's most popular attractions, such as Florence, the most walkable city in the world and an art-filled historic gem, Chiusdino is just as enchanting for travelers seeking history and local culture.