One Of Italy's Iconic Attractions Is Surprisingly A Wildly Disappointing One You May Want To Avoid
Creating a simple, pared-down itinerary isn't always easy in Italy, a country with 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites (a world record) and home to one of the new seven wonders of the world. You also need to set time aside for the endless plates of pasta and pizza slices, of course. Italy is bursting with hidden gems in medieval towns and on coastlines, as well as famous centuries-old landmarks, but there are just as many tourist traps to watch out for in Italy. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is among the sites that some travelers are wary of visiting.
Avoiding the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa might seem unthinkable, considering millions of visitors make the trip there each year, but many travelers have accused the landmark of not living up to their expectations for a few reasons. The main complaints about the experience are the severe crowds (and sickening amount of selfie sticks), the long queues (especially in the heat), and the underwhelming experience of climbing the tower. Other travelers feel that it is an example of boring checklist travel in the country. What some may not know is that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the many attractions that make up the Campo dei Miracoli, or the Field of Miracles, which includes the Baptistery and the Cathedral of Pisa, as well as an adjacent museum and cemetery. While the 191-foot tilting tower is only part of the wonder of the square, it has dominated Italian tourism and even overshadowed the nine other leaning towers in Italy, for better or worse.
Is it actually worth visiting the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
Some really enjoy a trip to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, not only for the photo opportunity but also for the historical significance. The entire square dates back to the 12th century and is a testament to authenticity and preservation that may appeal to many. After a few years of reconstruction for safety measures throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, visitors can now climb the tower again, making it a great place to truly get up close and personal with the building's history and architecture. If overcrowding is the biggest deterrent, booking a queue-free experience might mitigate stress when visiting the tower. The main deciding factors that will influence the pilgrimage to this site are a genuine appreciation for unique history and a consideration of how overtourism has the potential to ruin a place.
However, there are some who are sure that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is not only a waste of money (the base entry price is 25€, as of this writing) but also overrated, given that it's smaller than you might imagine and doesn't lean as far as it once did. The reality of visiting a place with as mammoth a reputation as the Leaning Tower is that it ramps up expectations, perhaps to heights that are unfair and hard to match.
Pisa is sometimes recommended as a day trip for travelers checking out Florence. To broaden the trip and take the weight off the tower (no pun intended), you could explore the nearby Arno River or the University of Pisa where Italian greats like Galileo Galilei and Andrea Bocelli attended. Some also skip out on the tower and use Pisa as a pitstop for Lucca, a nearby Tuscan town known for its well-preserved medieval architecture.