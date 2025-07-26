One Of Italy's Iconic Attractions Is Surprisingly A Wildly Disappointing One You May Want To Avoid

Creating a simple, pared-down itinerary isn't always easy in Italy, a country with 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites (a world record) and home to one of the new seven wonders of the world. You also need to set time aside for the endless plates of pasta and pizza slices, of course. Italy is bursting with hidden gems in medieval towns and on coastlines, as well as famous centuries-old landmarks, but there are just as many tourist traps to watch out for in Italy. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is among the sites that some travelers are wary of visiting.

Avoiding the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa might seem unthinkable, considering millions of visitors make the trip there each year, but many travelers have accused the landmark of not living up to their expectations for a few reasons. The main complaints about the experience are the severe crowds (and sickening amount of selfie sticks), the long queues (especially in the heat), and the underwhelming experience of climbing the tower. Other travelers feel that it is an example of boring checklist travel in the country. What some may not know is that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the many attractions that make up the Campo dei Miracoli, or the Field of Miracles, which includes the Baptistery and the Cathedral of Pisa, as well as an adjacent museum and cemetery. While the 191-foot tilting tower is only part of the wonder of the square, it has dominated Italian tourism and even overshadowed the nine other leaning towers in Italy, for better or worse.