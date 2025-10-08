This Exclusive NYC Restaurant In The West Village Is Officially Home To The Best Burger In North America

New York City has been absolutely smashing the burger scene lately. Quite literally, in some cases, as new spots dedicated to smash burgers seem to open every other day. Four of the world's best burgers are now in the Big Apple, but one exclusive restaurant in the West Village is officially home to the best burger in North America — and perhaps the hardest burger to get.

The World's 25 Best Burgers have just been announced in a new ranking by World's Best Burger Places, the same organization behind the World's Best Steak Restaurants. While a Spanish restaurant ultimately took the global crown for the classic American meal, New York eateries claimed four spots on the list – more top burgers per capita than any other city featured. Among the local favorites, Red Hook Tavern landed at No. 21, but the highest-ranking New York burger is from the West Village's Sip & Guzzle. Its Tavern Burger was named the best in North America and No. 13 in the world. The list's editors called the Tavern Burger "a study in balance and flavour, elevated to an entirely new level through uncompromising craftsmanship."

Sip & Guzzle's Tavern Burger is made with A5 Wagyu beef, served on a potato bun with Binchotan aioli, a homemade slice of Parmesan cheese, and a cured cabbage slaw, among other delectable toppings. The burger is as exclusive as the restaurant itself: Only 12 patties are made each day, so you've gotta be strategic about an early reservation if you want a chance to try it.