This Exclusive NYC Restaurant In The West Village Is Officially Home To The Best Burger In North America
New York City has been absolutely smashing the burger scene lately. Quite literally, in some cases, as new spots dedicated to smash burgers seem to open every other day. Four of the world's best burgers are now in the Big Apple, but one exclusive restaurant in the West Village is officially home to the best burger in North America — and perhaps the hardest burger to get.
The World's 25 Best Burgers have just been announced in a new ranking by World's Best Burger Places, the same organization behind the World's Best Steak Restaurants. While a Spanish restaurant ultimately took the global crown for the classic American meal, New York eateries claimed four spots on the list – more top burgers per capita than any other city featured. Among the local favorites, Red Hook Tavern landed at No. 21, but the highest-ranking New York burger is from the West Village's Sip & Guzzle. Its Tavern Burger was named the best in North America and No. 13 in the world. The list's editors called the Tavern Burger "a study in balance and flavour, elevated to an entirely new level through uncompromising craftsmanship."
Sip & Guzzle's Tavern Burger is made with A5 Wagyu beef, served on a potato bun with Binchotan aioli, a homemade slice of Parmesan cheese, and a cured cabbage slaw, among other delectable toppings. The burger is as exclusive as the restaurant itself: Only 12 patties are made each day, so you've gotta be strategic about an early reservation if you want a chance to try it.
More than just an upscale burger joint
Located on Cornelia Street in the West Village — once home to a Taylor Swift residence — this restaurant sits just off Bleecker Street, where countless bars await before or after dinner. The neighborhood is part of Greenwich Village, one of New York's liveliest, which blends artsy flair with foodie cred and is well-served by public transit. Surrounded by chic taverns and bistros, Sip & Guzzle might be the only spot offering an "adult happy meal" for a $50 upcharge.
The restaurant runs two menus: Sip and Guzzle. Everything on the Sip menu is served from 5 to 10:30 p.m., while the Guzzle menu starts an hour earlier at 4 p.m. The main difference is the drinks, since the food is nearly identical. The Tavern Burger — named the best in North America — is available only on the Guzzle menu, so timing matters. Beyond that, expect light bites and shareable plates, another Wagyu burger inspired by a line in "Pulp Fiction" (see also: royale with cheese), and soft-serve ice cream. So if you're coming here for a full meal, you're probably here for a burger.
Drinks on the Sip side lean into agave spirits, gins, rum, a global whiskey selection spanning Irish, Scotch, and Japanese varieties, alongside wine and beer. While finishing up your last drink, be sure to scan its page of favorite nearby bars for inspiration. The list is sectioned into neighborhoods, with several nearby options listed in the West Village, East Village, and SoHo. Can't get to NYC fast enough? Check out the best hamburgers from resorts and restaurants elsewhere.