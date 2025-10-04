Boston's Busiest Train Station Just Got A Gorgeous New Update With A Roomy, Vaulted Concourse

Boston's South Station has long been a functional yet crowded rail and bus hub, serving more than 12.5 million transit passengers a year. But now, after years of planning and construction (and delays along the way), a massive upgrade has arrived. The station now features a new vaulted concourse that feels brighter and airier than before — think open-air vibes similar to California's uber-family-friendly airport, Palm Springs International. Designed by Pelli Clarke and Partners, the project aims to reshape the experience of riders.

The new concourse, dubbed "The Great Space," preserves the historical facade of South Station, which dates back to 1899, while opening up the inside and also attaching a live-work-commute-play sort of mixed-use space. With the expansion, the bus terminal is now 1.5 times bigger to accommodate a growing number of passengers coming through the station.

The biggest addition is the attached South Station Tower, a 51-story tall skyscraper that will include offices, condos, an acre's worth of green space, recreation and dining amenities, and even an outdoor pool. Riders have already had plenty to say about the changes, although some residents have mixed feelings. One Redditor says, "I really enjoy the outdoor space. I went through there for the first time yesterday and it felt like a warm hug." On the other hand, others complained in recent months about the station's lingering smell and the state of the restrooms. One user optimistically comments, "I wish the inside space was bigger and the restrooms are atrocious, but this is a whole lot better than it used to be outside."