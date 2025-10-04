Boston's Busiest Train Station Just Got A Gorgeous New Update With A Roomy, Vaulted Concourse
Boston's South Station has long been a functional yet crowded rail and bus hub, serving more than 12.5 million transit passengers a year. But now, after years of planning and construction (and delays along the way), a massive upgrade has arrived. The station now features a new vaulted concourse that feels brighter and airier than before — think open-air vibes similar to California's uber-family-friendly airport, Palm Springs International. Designed by Pelli Clarke and Partners, the project aims to reshape the experience of riders.
The new concourse, dubbed "The Great Space," preserves the historical facade of South Station, which dates back to 1899, while opening up the inside and also attaching a live-work-commute-play sort of mixed-use space. With the expansion, the bus terminal is now 1.5 times bigger to accommodate a growing number of passengers coming through the station.
The biggest addition is the attached South Station Tower, a 51-story tall skyscraper that will include offices, condos, an acre's worth of green space, recreation and dining amenities, and even an outdoor pool. Riders have already had plenty to say about the changes, although some residents have mixed feelings. One Redditor says, "I really enjoy the outdoor space. I went through there for the first time yesterday and it felt like a warm hug." On the other hand, others complained in recent months about the station's lingering smell and the state of the restrooms. One user optimistically comments, "I wish the inside space was bigger and the restrooms are atrocious, but this is a whole lot better than it used to be outside."
What people think about Boston's South Station upgrade
Those apartments and added spaces in the South Tower won't come cheap, with the condos being handled by the illustrious Ritz-Carlton luxury brand. There are some concerns about gentrification from critics, considering the condos cost millions, with just a single, 683-square-foot bedroom running a whopping $1.3 million (via Fast Company). But it seems that's also what the developers were going for. The area around South Station has a reputation for crime, especially at night when all the workers leave. Developers hope this swanky upgrade can revitalize the area — maybe even making it into one of Boston's coolest walkable and thriving neighborhoods.
As Graham Banks, who worked on the project, said to Fast Company, "This part of the city will now be alive 24/7." While critics say it isn't going to help fix Boston's housing crisis, others see it differently. "This is a trail-blazing project, a national example for how cities can use air rights to bring new life and space downtown," said Mayor Michelle Wu at the South Station Tower's debut (via NBC Boston).
For visitors using the station post-upgrade, they can at least expect a more sheltered, open, and spacious area to wait for their bus or train. If you're embarking on the Freedom Trail to see downtown Boston's historic neighborhoods and landmarks anytime soon, spend a moment under those arches to see the fruition of this years-long project. Another surprised Redditor writes, "I'm impressed. This construction has been ongoing for months, but it's really starting to come together nicely now."