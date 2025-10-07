Houston's Most Walkable Neighborhood Has The City's Hottest Dining, Public Art, And A Cute Main Street

Houston may be a beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York City's, but one thing you'll need to explore it is a car. At least that's usually the case if you want to get to neighborhoods like Midtown. But it's possible to structure a delightful Houston getaway around what is arguably the city's most walkable section, Houston Heights.

The Heights is between 20 and 30 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), depending on whether you take the Hardy Toll Road. It's also less than half an hour from smaller William P. Hobby Airport. Named for its elevation that's 23 feet higher than Houston's downtown area, much of The Heights is less prone to flooding than other neighborhoods. The area began in the 1880s as a planned community, and unlike much of Houston, the streets follow an easily navigable grid pattern. Heights Boulevard, considered the center of it all, was modeled on Boston's Commonwealth Avenue. The easily walkable street with a wide median is still home to an enviable collection of well-preserved Victorian mansions, as well as bungalows that came along in the 1920s.

Heights Boulevard's green esplanade is also home to regular sculptural installations from True North, as well as colorful murals painted on utility boxes. Though Heights Boulevard travels through the center of the neighborhood from top to bottom, its cute, artistic heart lies on 19th Street, the location of The Heights Theater, trendy shops, and some of the city's best restaurants. On 19th Street, you'll find galleries, antique shops, and places to buy gifts that will allow you to take the artistic inspiration home.