Alaska's Train Ride To Denali National Park Boasts Scenic Mountain Views And Charming Small Towns Along The Way

Alaska is well known as one of the best places in the U.S. to see stunning mountain vistas and wild, untouched country. While there are many ways to explore the Last Frontier, there's no better way to take in Alaska's vast wilderness than by rail — and the train route to Denali National Park treats travelers to towering peaks, glittering rivers, and quaint towns that capture the spirit of the state. Operating from mid-May to mid-September, the Denali Star Train takes its passengers on a leisurely trip through the wilds of Alaska, passing by meadows full of pink and purple fireweed, mountains as far as you can see, and quaint towns. The scenery along this route can't be beat, and this train ride is one of the best for unforgettable national park views. While on this journey, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife: Passengers can often see moose, bears, Dahl sheep, and bald eagles along the route.

For those planning the trip, the Denali Star Train makes logistics simple. The line runs daily during the summer in both directions between Anchorage and Fairbanks. Denali National Park sits between these two cities; the park is an eight-hour train ride from Anchorage and a four-hour ride from Fairbanks. Travelers can board from either city, and many choose to break up the journey with overnight or weekend stopovers in Talkeetna or Denali National Park. Boarding is easy, too — stations are conveniently located near downtown in both Anchorage and Fairbanks. Whether you're starting in the north or the south, the train offers a seamless way to reach the park while experiencing the landscapes that make Alaska so unforgettable. Just note that advance reservations are recommended because seats can fill up fast.