Alaska's Train Ride To Denali National Park Boasts Scenic Mountain Views And Charming Small Towns Along The Way
Alaska is well known as one of the best places in the U.S. to see stunning mountain vistas and wild, untouched country. While there are many ways to explore the Last Frontier, there's no better way to take in Alaska's vast wilderness than by rail — and the train route to Denali National Park treats travelers to towering peaks, glittering rivers, and quaint towns that capture the spirit of the state. Operating from mid-May to mid-September, the Denali Star Train takes its passengers on a leisurely trip through the wilds of Alaska, passing by meadows full of pink and purple fireweed, mountains as far as you can see, and quaint towns. The scenery along this route can't be beat, and this train ride is one of the best for unforgettable national park views. While on this journey, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife: Passengers can often see moose, bears, Dahl sheep, and bald eagles along the route.
For those planning the trip, the Denali Star Train makes logistics simple. The line runs daily during the summer in both directions between Anchorage and Fairbanks. Denali National Park sits between these two cities; the park is an eight-hour train ride from Anchorage and a four-hour ride from Fairbanks. Travelers can board from either city, and many choose to break up the journey with overnight or weekend stopovers in Talkeetna or Denali National Park. Boarding is easy, too — stations are conveniently located near downtown in both Anchorage and Fairbanks. Whether you're starting in the north or the south, the train offers a seamless way to reach the park while experiencing the landscapes that make Alaska so unforgettable. Just note that advance reservations are recommended because seats can fill up fast.
Small-town charm along the Denali Star route
On its way north, the Denali Star Train winds through a series of memorable stops, including Wasilla, Talkeetna, and Denali National Park. The park, an underrated, mountainous destination that's home to the highest peak in North America, is the highlight of the adventure. On a clear day, you can see Denali's 20,310-foot peak towering over the rest of the Alaska Range. But the small-town stops on the route have a lot to offer, too. Wasilla is a town of about 10,000 people just 45 miles north of Anchorage. While not one of the key destinations along the route, it still offers a peek into Alaskan life. If you stop over here, you can get to know the town and its history by visiting the Iditarod Headquarters and Museum or enjoying a drink at one of the local breweries.
Farther north on the route is Talkeetna, an idyllic village of about 1,000 people. It sits at the base of North America's tallest mountain and is full of adventure. It's definitely worth spending a night here on your train trip to poke around town. You can rent a rustic cabin or drop your bags at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge for a more sophisticated stay. During the summer, Talkeetna offers tons of opportunities to enjoy the great Alaskan outdoors and views of Denali, like salmon fishing in the Talkeetna River, kayaking in Talkeetna Lakes Park, or embarking on a flightseeing tour. If you want to explore around town instead, you can find local art shops, gift stores, house-brewed beers at Denali Brewpub, and the Talkeetna Historical Society Museum along Talkeetna's main street. Whether you're disembarking for a quick cup of coffee or an overnight stay, the towns along the Denali Star route prove that the journey can be just as memorable as the destination.