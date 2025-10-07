The Charming Coastal City At The End Of The Oregon Trail Has A Walkable Downtown And A Once-Active Fort
Warrenton is Oregon's northernmost coastal city, just south of the Washington border. It sits in a convenient location, just five miles from Astoria, an underrated coastal beauty called 'Little San Francisco'. The area is home to Young's River Falls and plenty of swimming and outdoor fun. You can wander along Warrenton Marina on a lazy afternoon, or charter a boat tour for your own salmon and sturgeon fishing expedition. Warrenton sits at the very end of the Oregon Trail, where Lewis and Clark ended their perilous journey with the Corps of Discovery. You'll find opportunities to explore the area's history, including a historic shipwreck and fascinating military site.
There is a seemingly endless supply of fresh seafood along Warrenton's walkable downtown area. At FishStix Seafood Market, you'll find boat-to-table salmon, halibut, and crab meat, along with delicacies like Smoked Pacific Oysters and Weathervane Scallops. The Warrenton Deep Sea Crab & Fish Market is another wonderful store to find fresh fish near the marina, from Dungeness Crab to tuna and sardines. Fishing is a huge industry in Astoria, so the area is a seafood-lover's dream come true. Visitors will find delightful rustic eateries around town where they can enjoy the catch of the day and a cold brew.
Overnight visitors will find charming places to stay in town, like Shilo Inns, a cute hotel close to nature parks and recreation. Room rates range from $119 to $199. Travelers who prefer camping can stay at Kampers West Kampground, a lovely spot with cabins, RV hookups, and deer. Sunset Lake Campground and RV Park is another scenic camping spot, featuring picnic tables and a fire pit that guests can use while visiting.
Visit Warrenton's quaint seaside district and eateries
Lighthouse Park, located at 44 North Main Avenue, is a cute little park in Warrenton's downtown district perfect for hiking or biking. Visitors can sometimes see elk along its trails, along with sea birds and other bird sightings. The park serves as a Fishermen's Memorial, with an impressive harpoon gun and giant bell on the grounds that are worth the visit. After you're done exploring the land, take your adventures on the water with a guided fishing tour. Gale Force Guides takes you on a fishing expedition, where you can catch salmon, sturgeon, and crab along the area's various waterways. Fight Club Outdoors also offers guided fishing tours where you can catch fresh salmon and sturgeon, the area's most popular fish, with steelhead and walleye fishing as well.
After a day on the river, take a walk along Warrenton's gorgeous streets to view the lovely Victorian homes in the neighborhood. Warrenton Marina and downtown district is the perfect place to stroll around and find good comfort food along Young's Bay. Arnie's Cafe is a favorite local spot for a homecooked meal, serving delicious chicken fried steak and country omelettes for their guests. Visitors love the cozy atmosphere and relaxed dining experience, an ideal place for a family meal.
Along the harbor, you'll also find exotic eateries, like Nisa's Thai Kitchen. Nisa's serves a savory pineapple fried rice and pumpkin curry that will delight your senses and tastebuds. The Uptown Cafe features an amazing array of food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They have a Bottoms Up Bar with big screen televisions and delightful cocktails such as Almond Elation and Uptown Mule. Stop by for Happy Hour wings and drink specials before continuing your tour around town.
Take a walk through history in Warrenton's forts
You'll definitely want to dedicate some time to explore the area's history. Visit Fort Clatsop, an exact replica of the original expedition encampment where Lewis and Clark stayed from December 1805 to March 1806. The replica was built in 1955. At Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, visitors can watch park rangers perform educational talks and teach about the popular crafts of the early 1800s. Stop by the visitor center and park store to gather info before your journey and pick up a few souvenirs. The serene forest fort is a marvelous wooden structure comprised mostly of sturdy wooden logs. Visitors can walk through the various rooms and almost imagine what it must have been like during those times, plotting routes and just trying to get through the winter. This immense park also features hiking trails, paddling tours, and fishing opportunities within its luscious forests and mangroves.
No journey through Warrington's history is complete without visiting Fort Stevens State Park, known for sandy shores and historic hikes. This historic military site and museum features an impressive fort dating back to the Civil War era. The retired fort was in service for 48 years, playing a paramount role as a command center in World War II. Underground tours of the artillery guns are available in the summertime. The park contains the northernmost point in the Oregon Coast Trail, an ideal spot for nature hikes and birdwatching. Fort Stevens has year-round camping, with plenty of amenities, for travelers wishing to stay on-site. Visitors can also see the iconic Peter Iredale shipwreck, a permanent fixture of the Oregon coastline since 1906.