The Charming Coastal City At The End Of The Oregon Trail Has A Walkable Downtown And A Once-Active Fort

Warrenton is Oregon's northernmost coastal city, just south of the Washington border. It sits in a convenient location, just five miles from Astoria, an underrated coastal beauty called 'Little San Francisco'. The area is home to Young's River Falls and plenty of swimming and outdoor fun. You can wander along Warrenton Marina on a lazy afternoon, or charter a boat tour for your own salmon and sturgeon fishing expedition. Warrenton sits at the very end of the Oregon Trail, where Lewis and Clark ended their perilous journey with the Corps of Discovery. You'll find opportunities to explore the area's history, including a historic shipwreck and fascinating military site.

There is a seemingly endless supply of fresh seafood along Warrenton's walkable downtown area. At FishStix Seafood Market, you'll find boat-to-table salmon, halibut, and crab meat, along with delicacies like Smoked Pacific Oysters and Weathervane Scallops. The Warrenton Deep Sea Crab & Fish Market is another wonderful store to find fresh fish near the marina, from Dungeness Crab to tuna and sardines. Fishing is a huge industry in Astoria, so the area is a seafood-lover's dream come true. Visitors will find delightful rustic eateries around town where they can enjoy the catch of the day and a cold brew.

Overnight visitors will find charming places to stay in town, like Shilo Inns, a cute hotel close to nature parks and recreation. Room rates range from $119 to $199. Travelers who prefer camping can stay at Kampers West Kampground, a lovely spot with cabins, RV hookups, and deer. Sunset Lake Campground and RV Park is another scenic camping spot, featuring picnic tables and a fire pit that guests can use while visiting.