Escape To California's Underrated County Before Fall Ends For Vibrant Foliage And Mountain Views

The USA is a fall color heaven, and New England reigns supreme. Go there to watch huge sweeps of forests turn red and yellow amid the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park and along the ridges of the White Mountains. Meanwhile, over on the West Coast, good old California has its own share of prime leaf-peeping destinations. There are the incredible landscapes of the Inyo National Forest for one, where you can watch the fall colors cascade down the Sierra Nevada. Or there's Plumas County, a land beyond Tahoe where sylvan valleys and tree-covered mountains dominate the skyline.

Underrated Plumas has a whole load going for it when the autumn months creep near. Under-the-radar state parks beckon within the Sierra Nevada here, while the 1.14 million acres of the vast Plumas National Forest unfold over giant mountain peaks and deep valleys where rivers carve through the woods. And that's not even mentioning the quaint and charming towns, which include beer-loving Quincy and the logging outpost come outdoorsy hub of Graeagle.

All that's the setting for a fantastic fall show that comes courtesy of the abundant maple and black oaks that call Plumas their home. To catch a glimpse, either drive northwest from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for about 1.5 hours or go northeast for around 2.5 hours from Sacramento's main airport. You'll be looking to get on Highway 70, which is one of the main north-south routes cutting through Plumas County, and a doozy of a scenic drive to boot, especially in the fall. Have your camera at the ready, folks!