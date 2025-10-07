'The Birthplace Of African American History' Is A Fascinating Florida Landmark Hidden In A Stunning State Park

Florida has some of the country's most breathtaking state parks, and among these is a hidden gem that holds a crucial place in history: Welcome to Fort Mose Historic State Park. The sprawling 40-acre park is known as "the birthplace of African American history." The denomination was coined by David Nolan, historian for the ACCORD Civil Rights Museum in Florida, thanks to the fort's role as the site of the nation's first legally sanctioned free African settlement. So don't be fooled by its lush trails and quiet picnic spots; the beautiful destination was once part of one of the most profound stories in early American history.

Step back into 1738 and you'll find Fort Mose, or Gracia Real de Santa Teresa de Mose, formally established by the Spanish Crown as a sanctuary for Africans who were escaping enslavement in the British colonies. In Fort Mose, they could receive freedom in exchange for their allegiance to Spain, as well as their conversion to Catholicism. At its peak, the fort housed a hundred Africans who turned it into their home and laid the foundation for America's earliest free black communities. Though the original wooden fort is long gone, its legacy is honored through a detailed replica completed in 2025. Fort Mose State Park has also been listed as a National Historic Landmark since 1994.

Fort Mose's museum brings this legacy to life with its interactive displays, archeological artifacts, and a film that details the park's history. Visitors can also follow a self-guided Flight to Freedom Trail to immerse themselves in the lives of those who made up the first free black community in the country. As one Tripadvisor review put it, the park "gives the history of [Fort] Mose and its people," which is a "great story of resilience and hope."