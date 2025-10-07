'The Birthplace Of African American History' Is A Fascinating Florida Landmark Hidden In A Stunning State Park
Florida has some of the country's most breathtaking state parks, and among these is a hidden gem that holds a crucial place in history: Welcome to Fort Mose Historic State Park. The sprawling 40-acre park is known as "the birthplace of African American history." The denomination was coined by David Nolan, historian for the ACCORD Civil Rights Museum in Florida, thanks to the fort's role as the site of the nation's first legally sanctioned free African settlement. So don't be fooled by its lush trails and quiet picnic spots; the beautiful destination was once part of one of the most profound stories in early American history.
Step back into 1738 and you'll find Fort Mose, or Gracia Real de Santa Teresa de Mose, formally established by the Spanish Crown as a sanctuary for Africans who were escaping enslavement in the British colonies. In Fort Mose, they could receive freedom in exchange for their allegiance to Spain, as well as their conversion to Catholicism. At its peak, the fort housed a hundred Africans who turned it into their home and laid the foundation for America's earliest free black communities. Though the original wooden fort is long gone, its legacy is honored through a detailed replica completed in 2025. Fort Mose State Park has also been listed as a National Historic Landmark since 1994.
Fort Mose's museum brings this legacy to life with its interactive displays, archeological artifacts, and a film that details the park's history. Visitors can also follow a self-guided Flight to Freedom Trail to immerse themselves in the lives of those who made up the first free black community in the country. As one Tripadvisor review put it, the park "gives the history of [Fort] Mose and its people," which is a "great story of resilience and hope."
Planning your visit to Fort Mose Historic State Park
Fort Mose Historic State Park is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. year‑round, while the visitor center and museum are open from Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) with an entry fee of $2. Ranger-led tours head out from the visitor center at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and while the visitor center and museum charge admission, visiting the park grounds is free. Located about two miles north of downtown St. Augustine, Fort Mose is easy to drive to from I‑95 or U.S. 1. For out‑of‑state visitors, the nearest major airport is Jacksonville International Airport, which is about 50 miles away from the state park.
While at Fort Mose, take advantage of the chance to launch a kayak or canoe from the floating platform into the marsh for a quiet paddle, and while exploring, look around for wildlife like bald eagles and white ibis. While animal viewing may be better a bit further south in Florida at a place like Biscayne Bay National Park, one of the top 5 national parks to spot wildlife, the area around Fort Mose is teeming with wild animals. If the museum sparked your interest, there are monthly events, like the First Saturday Militia Muster, which features live demonstrations of colonial-era drill and musket firing.
For those looking to stay overnight or for a weekend, there are numerous accommodations in the nearby historic city of St. Augustine. From affordable inns like Southern Oaks Inn to more luxurious lodgings like Hilton St. Augustine Historic Bayfront, there's an option that fits every vibe and budget. The city also offers countless other things to do, from historic walking tours, attractions like the Castillo de San Marcos, boat tours on the Matanzas River, birding, and more.