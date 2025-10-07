Kentucky's Charming City Outside Lexington Offers Scenic Farmland And Tasty Cuisine

Looking to get away? For a trip that gets you out of the city pace of Lexington for stunning country hills and a quiet farming vibe, you might look to the town of Paris. In the Bluegrass region, you'll find this spot about 18 miles to the northeast of Lexington (a 32-minute drive). The town's scenery is surrounded by breathtaking farms and pastures, along with historic dry-stack stone walls and black plank fences bordering the roads. Paris is another one of Kentucky's underrated cities, just outside of Lexington, that has boutiques and horse-centric attractions, as the community homes in on the motto "Horses, History, and Hospitality."

A major draw to the area is the drive itself, as the main route into the city is the Paris Pike (a 13.5-mile portion of US 27/68), which is designated as a Kentucky Scenic Byway. This road passes through a rather large historic district (around 10,000 acres), taking you past many of the area's thoroughbred horse farms. In the town of Paris itself, you can find a replica of the Eiffel Tower in a downtown courtyard at the Paradise Café, and you can also see a building on Main Street that Ripley's Believe It or Not! dubbed as the world's tallest three-story building.

When you meander outside of Lexington, which is America's "Horse Capital," and get hungry, Trackside at the Depot is a restaurant in a restored train depot from the 1800s that serves Southern food, including the Kentucky Hot Brown (an open-faced sandwich with turkey and ham). You can also find international-inspired restaurants serving up Italian, Asian, and Mexican dishes.