Miami's Best-Kept Secret Is One Of Florida's Wealthiest Suburbs Lined With Parks And Nearby Beaches

Between its world-famous beaches and buzzing nightlife, Miami has a lot to offer its 28 million annual visitors. But for those who want to take in the city's one-of-a-kind charm and lavish, well-kept spaces without having to deal with the suffocating crowds, one suburb stands out: Pinecrest. Though often overlooked, this wealthy hub promises a compelling blend of luxury, tranquility, and green spaces. Even better, the coast isn't too far away, either, as Matheson Hammock is just a 13-minute drive away.

Pinecrest is also just 11.5 miles southwest of downtown Miami, yet, because it's not directly on the city's intense tourist corridors, it manages to feel peaceful and residential. Most travelers flying into town choose to do so either through Miami International Airport or the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, just 25 and 50 minutes away, respectively. While some might opt for a public transportation option like Metrorail or buses to cover the distance, driving is the most convenient choice, especially for those planning to access nearby parks and beaches. When you consider that Pinecrest is part of Florida's historic corridor that takes you through a scenic drive with endless day trip activities, having your own car seems like a must.