Florida's Historic Corridor Through Miami Is A Short Scenic Drive With Endless Day Trip Activities
If you're looking to experience South Florida without the chaotic nightlife of Miami or the trendy buzz of South Beach, a drive along Old Cutler Road is the perfect alternative. This short (approximately 15-mile) but scenic route begins in Cocoplum Circle in Coral Gables, a ritzy city known for its architecture and gardens that look like they were transported straight out of Italy. From there, Old Cutler Road winds past grand homes, landscaped paths, and botanic gardens, under a near-canopy of strangler figs and banyan trees. Along the way, you'll find plenty of opportunities to stop for snacks, strolls, and scenic views. Eventually, the route ends in Cutler Bay, a small suburb in southern Miami-Dade County.
Old Cutler Road is steeped in history. Built in the late 1800s, it began as a simple wagon trail running north to south that followed the limestone ridge above Biscayne Bay. Cutler Road was renamed Ingraham Highway after it became a paved, public throughway before it was eventually renamed Old Cutler Road and declared a state historic highway. The modern road now winds along the shoreline and inland, but remains an important historical connector in the region's development. As it became home to some of the area's earliest affluent residents, it was dubbed Millionaire's Row (now the Original Millionaire's Row), long before Miami Beach became the hub of wealth and glamour.
Some of the best stops on the Old Cutler Road include the impressive Deering Estate, a historical and ecological landmark; Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in America; and Pinecrest Gardens, which hosts performances and a weekly farmers' market.
Take time to make plenty of stops along Old Cutler Road
Start at Cocoplum Circle in Coral Gables near the Coral Gables Waterway. If you want to grab a coffee for the road, grab it at Cecile Bakery + Cafe, just 1.5 miles away from Cocoplum Circle, skirting Coconut Grove, one of Miami's oldest neighborhoods, known for its walkable shopping and dining areas, then head to Matheson Hammock Park. This lush park has a marina along with a unique artificial atoll pool filled by Biscayne Bay tides. Continue to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, a world-renowned sanctuary with lakes, rare plants, butterflies, and artfully landscaped walking trails. You could spend hours here, and should. The on-site Glasshouse Cafe serves organic salads, sandwiches, and adult beverages. Adult admission is $24.95 as of this writing, with additional fees for events like jazz nights.
Farther south, don't miss the Deering Estate, a 1922 Mediterranean Revival-style mansion. Charles Deering, who built the estate, was a cousin of James Deering, who built Miami's famed Vizcaya mansion and gardens. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the estate is now a state-owned environmental preserve, offering tours, events, and programs throughout the year — just note, the main house is closed in 2025 for renovation. Adult admission costs $18 as of this writing, with discounts for active military, veterans, seniors, and youths. "Wow ... beautiful place and gardens," said one visitor on TripAdvisor. "We enjoyed having our own picnic lunch on the grounds and visiting the home ... This is truly one of the hidden gems and very quiet."
End your trip at the tranquil Thalatta Estate Park in Palmetto Bay, a small, scenic bayfront spot without the crowds, or at Southland Mall in Cutler Bay to cool off and unwind.