Florida's Historic Corridor Through Miami Is A Short Scenic Drive With Endless Day Trip Activities

If you're looking to experience South Florida without the chaotic nightlife of Miami or the trendy buzz of South Beach, a drive along Old Cutler Road is the perfect alternative. This short (approximately 15-mile) but scenic route begins in Cocoplum Circle in Coral Gables, a ritzy city known for its architecture and gardens that look like they were transported straight out of Italy. From there, Old Cutler Road winds past grand homes, landscaped paths, and botanic gardens, under a near-canopy of strangler figs and banyan trees. Along the way, you'll find plenty of opportunities to stop for snacks, strolls, and scenic views. Eventually, the route ends in Cutler Bay, a small suburb in southern Miami-Dade County.

Old Cutler Road is steeped in history. Built in the late 1800s, it began as a simple wagon trail running north to south that followed the limestone ridge above Biscayne Bay. Cutler Road was renamed Ingraham Highway after it became a paved, public throughway before it was eventually renamed Old Cutler Road and declared a state historic highway. The modern road now winds along the shoreline and inland, but remains an important historical connector in the region's development. As it became home to some of the area's earliest affluent residents, it was dubbed Millionaire's Row (now the Original Millionaire's Row), long before Miami Beach became the hub of wealth and glamour.

Some of the best stops on the Old Cutler Road include the impressive Deering Estate, a historical and ecological landmark; Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in America; and Pinecrest Gardens, which hosts performances and a weekly farmers' market.