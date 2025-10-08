The Airline Known For First-Class Luxury Also Has The Most Premium And Comfy Economy Class Out There
Airlines are often judged by the extravagance of their first-class cabins. And while more are choosing to fly in premium cabins, business and first-class passengers still make up only 6% of global travelers. That leaves the vast majority flying in sections usually associated with cramped seats and unpalatable food. Cathay Pacific, best known for its luxury first-class cabin and new business class Aria Suites, has quietly earned a reputation for its elevated, comfy economy class experience. With ergonomic seats with generous legroom, USB charging ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and a helpful cabin crew, Cathay Pacific is showing that coach doesn't always have to feel like a compromise.
What began as a single aircraft transporting goods in the aftermath of World War II, Cathay Pacific has grown to become a leader in the aviation industry. Based out of Hong Kong's International Airport, which is rated as the best in all of Asia, the company is a founding member of the Oneworld Alliance, established in 1998 alongside 14 carriers, including Qatar Airways, British Airways, and American Airlines. Named Skytrax's Best Airline in the World in 2014, it now connects the east with more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is also positioning itself as a sustainable leader in the industry, pledging to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2025, while continuing to expand its network.
On the ground or in the air, Cathay Pacific has a reputation for consistently good service and attention to detail. Its economy cabins have been upgraded for comfort and convenience, in-flight Wi-Fi is stronger than ever, and check-in processes have been streamlined. The airline is frequently praised for its clean, well-organized cabins and attentive service, while even small touches, like soothing musical pieces by the Asian Youth Orchestra, contribute to a calm atmosphere on board.
Cathay Pacific has one of the best economy class cabins in the industry
When you're spending 15 hours on a long-haul flight, small details can make a big difference. Cathay Pacific's new Boeing 77-300ER fleet shows a clear investment in its economy class. Seats now feature ergonomic cushioning with adjustable headrests and soft, ambient lighting. A new built-in "shelf" gives travelers a convenient spot to store personal items or prop up a mobile device at eye level. Here are some practical hacks to make flying economy more comfortable.
The personal entertainment system has also undergone a serious upgrade. Economy passengers can now sync their screens with a seatmate to watch the same movie in real time. Each screen is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning you can connect using your own headphones. In terms of content, Cathay Pacific was crowned best in the world for its in-flight cinematic experience at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, thanks to a lineup including Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ shows. The screens also provide practical information, like whether the nearest lavatory is occupied. Speaking of which, the economy bathrooms themselves have been refitted with a more modern, spacious feel, complete with touch-free taps.
Cathay Pacific is often recognized for having one of the best in-flight dining experiences in the world, with menus curated in collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurants. The airline takes pride in showcasing Hong Kong's culinary heritage alongside dishes inspired by the destinations the airline flies to. A typical menu might include a classic Hong Kong egg tart as a snack, Chinese dim sum, and braised duck with taro and plum sauce. Meals are served with a selection of hot and cold beverages, including Betsy Beer, a pale ale brewed exclusively for Cathay Pacific, and named after the airline's very first aircraft.