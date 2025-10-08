California's Redwood State And National Parks Have Fallen Victim To A Sad, Confusing Crime Wave In 2025
The majestic prowess of California's redwood forests can easily overwhelm you with its beauty. It's the job of the Redwood National and State Parks to preserve 45% of these remaining forests and make them as engaging for visitors as possible. One way they do this is by providing panels and markers with historical context, ecological insight, and even models of local wildlife. But, since January 2025, many of these helpful displays and other items have been stolen. The thefts have particularly targeted the northern areas of the parks complex, including around Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park — which, despite these unfortunate problems, is an incredible California spot that locals say you need to visit once in your lifetime.
A September 2025 press release issued by Redwood National and State Parks (via Lost Coast Outpost) stated that, among the stolen items were "war veteran memorial plaques, donor recognition plaques, metal art sculpture objects, and commonplace items such as shower drains." As of this writing, the exact number of items missing hasn't been disclosed, since the crimes are actively under investigation, but there were some significant pieces stolen. One of them was a 20-inch bronze model of a dugout canoe made by the Tolowa people. Another was a bronze sculpture of a coho salmon. Both of these sculptures were located along the Mill Creek Trail in the Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. These pieces, along with numerous other markers and tactile elements, were part of a project that had earned an Interpretive Media Award from the National Association for Interpretation.
Why are people stealing from the Redwood National and State Parks?
The Redwood National and State Parks have long battled a variety of crimes, some as simple as visitors trampling through fragile areas — for example, trying to reach the majestic Hyperion tree could land you a fine or jail time. Others are more nefarious, such as the network of "tree poachers" who sell the redwoods' prized burls. The thefts of interpretive displays are a bit different, however, since they don't target the trees directly. But the missing items, frequently made of bronze, are nonetheless valuable. The Redwood National and State Parks' press release stated that the pilfered items could end up at "metal recycling locations or other potential resale locations" and encouraged the public to report any signs of them being resold.
Many of the items stolen are not only art objects, but also unique interactive elements designed to help visually impaired visitors engage with the forest in a tactile way. Aside from the stolen canoe and salmon models, the Mill Creek Trail is home to models of a Humboldt marten and a banana slug, as well as a tactile map of the park's Grove of Titans. For now, the park plans to replace the missing canoe and salmon with less costly alternatives.
If you want to experience the redwoods yourself — responsibly and legally, of course — the Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is also home to one of the world's best redwood drives. You can reach the park in about a 10-minute drive from the Del Norte County Regional Airport, or a two-hour drive from Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, which offers more flight options. There's a modest vehicle fee for the park's day-use area, though scenic drives through the park are free.