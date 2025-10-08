California's Redwood State And National Parks Have Fallen Victim To A Sad, Confusing Crime Wave In 2025

The majestic prowess of California's redwood forests can easily overwhelm you with its beauty. It's the job of the Redwood National and State Parks to preserve 45% of these remaining forests and make them as engaging for visitors as possible. One way they do this is by providing panels and markers with historical context, ecological insight, and even models of local wildlife. But, since January 2025, many of these helpful displays and other items have been stolen. The thefts have particularly targeted the northern areas of the parks complex, including around Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park — which, despite these unfortunate problems, is an incredible California spot that locals say you need to visit once in your lifetime.

A September 2025 press release issued by Redwood National and State Parks (via Lost Coast Outpost) stated that, among the stolen items were "war veteran memorial plaques, donor recognition plaques, metal art sculpture objects, and commonplace items such as shower drains." As of this writing, the exact number of items missing hasn't been disclosed, since the crimes are actively under investigation, but there were some significant pieces stolen. One of them was a 20-inch bronze model of a dugout canoe made by the Tolowa people. Another was a bronze sculpture of a coho salmon. Both of these sculptures were located along the Mill Creek Trail in the Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. These pieces, along with numerous other markers and tactile elements, were part of a project that had earned an Interpretive Media Award from the National Association for Interpretation.