This Short, Sweet Loop In The California Sierra Is A Lake Daytrip Called 'The Most Beautiful Drive In America'

Lake Tahoe's 22-mile-long and 12-mile-wide expanse is hard to describe. It's one of those places you just have to see to believe, with its emerald-tinted, crystal-clear waters, and striking granite mountain cliffs. North America's largest alpine lake, nestled in the Sierras, is a must-see, and one of the best ways to experience Lake Tahoe's beauty is by road trip. Whether you're road tripping with kids or mountain road cycling, the simplest option is to drive the 72-mile loop around the lake, known as "America's Most Beautiful Drive." The over 6,000-foot elevation allows stunning views across the lake. On any other highway, it might just take three hours, but here, you'll want to give yourself more time to truly enjoy it. With every turn, the views demand that you stop, breathe, and take it all in.

Because the lake straddles the California/Nevada border, the loop includes California State Routes 89 and 28, Nevada State Route 28, and U.S. Route 50. You can start anywhere, but beginning in the west and ending in the east lets you catch a lake-crossing sunset (looking west). Emerald Bay, on the east side, is a notable spot to catch the sunrise, if you're starting very early.

Your starting point for the loop can also depend on your overall point of origin. Driving from Los Angeles? It's common to start in South Lake Tahoe, about 450 miles away, and the closest lake access point coming from the south. Coming from Reno? Incline Village, on the north end of the lake, is a sensible entry point, about 35 miles away. Either way, you'll choose to head right or drive left on NV-28 heading clockwise or counter-clockwise around the lake. Clockwise offers better passenger views of the lake and easier pull-offs, while counter-clockwise may give the driver better lakeside scenery.