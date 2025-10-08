Avoid Bedbugs On Your Next Train Ride With One Easy Precaution

Even if you get the all-clear, it's a good idea to inspect your seating area or berth before getting comfortable. However, to do this, you need to be confident in your ability to identify bed bugs. Surprisingly, only 28% of vacationers could identify a bed bug when presented with a lineup of different insects, according to a 2017 survey by researchers at the University of Kentucky.

The Environmental Protection Agency instructs travelers to look for the following features in adult bed bugs: "about the size of an apple seed (5-7 mm or 3/16 – 1/4 inch long)" and "long and brown, with a flat, oval-shaped body (if not fed recently)" or "balloon-like, reddish-brown, and more elongated (if fed recently)." However, during their juvenile stage, the pests are smaller and feature a transparent, creamy color.

Make sure you check the creases between seat cushions. Bed bugs can easily hide in these small spaces and then crawl undetected into your things. Give the curtains (particularly the folds), carpet, and any other soft material a once-over before stowing your luggage. If you're traveling in a sleeper car, always check the sheets, pillowcases, and mattress — particularly the stitching. Keep an eye out not only for the insects themselves, but for telltale signs of their activities, including muddy brown blood stains, and small, brown spots from bed bug excrement. Also, the subtle warning sign that your hotel room might be infested with bed bugs also applies to train carriages.